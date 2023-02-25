Tigers send five to state semifinals

ALBANY — Tioga’s wrestling team qualified eight wrestlers for the NYSPHSAA state championships at the MVP Arena in Albany. At the end of the first day of competition, all eight wresters still have an opportunity to medal.
Five Tigers are in semifinals and three are one win away from medaling in the consolation bracket.
At 102, Logan Bellis started the tournament with a fall in the second round and a solid 7-2 victory in the quarterfinals. Bellis looked especially good on his feet for the day, scoring four takedowns and giving up none.
Jayden Duncanson, wrestling at 118, struggled to find his offense in his second round bout and lost to James Carlock 5-1. He rebounded in the first round of the consolations with a dominant major decision. In the second round of consolations, Duncanson began to find his offense. He locked up his cradle for back points, and ultimately, the fall.
At 126 pounds, Deakon Bailey cruised to a fall in under a minute in the first round. The victory setup a match against returning state runner-up, Andrew Spaulding. Spaulding caught Bailey with his hips out on bottom and flattened him for three back points. Bailey pushed the pace and closed the gap as the bout dwindled but lost 5-4.
In his first consolation bout, Bailey caught his opponent off guard. Bailey leaned into Derek Menechino and put his shoulders on the mat while working for a takedown.
Two-time defending state champion Gianni Silvestri cruised with a second period fall in the second round at 126 pounds. He added a last-second fall in the quarterfinals over Anthony Mirando, who is ranked fourth in the weight class.
Tyler Roe gave up the initial takedown in his opening bout at 132 pounds, but established control and pinned Jack Godoy in the second period. In the quarterfinals, Roe lost a high scoring bout, 13-9, to fourth-ranked Culley Belino.
Caden Bellis cruised into the quarterfinals at 138 with a pin. He had his hands full with third-ranked Xander Kirsch in the quarters. After a scoreless first, Bellis picked up a couple near fall points and and an escape to win 3-2.
Drew Macumber picked up a technical fall in the second round to advance to the 145-pound quarterfinals.
His quarterfinal bout versus Kyle Barber was a back-and-forth affair that entered the third period tied at seven. Macumber used two takedowns and a 40-second ride-out to win 11-8. Barber is a returning state medalist.
Ousmane Duncanson cradled his way into semifinals at 160. Ousmane pinned both Christian Hockx and Luke Schirnacher. Schirmacher entered the bout with a 37-1 record and is ranked second in the state, behind Duncanson.
Logan Bellis, Silvestri, Caden Bellis, Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson will wrestle in the semifinals on Saturday and are guaranteed medalists.
Jayden Duncanson, Bailey and Tyler Roe are still competing in the wrestle backs. Each need one win Saturday to ensure a medal.
