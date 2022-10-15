TIOGA — The Tioga Lady Tigers volleyball team picked up their 13th win of the season over Spencer-Van Etten on Friday by a score of 3-1.
Tioga would narrowly take set one by a score of 25-23 before the S-VE team would bounce back.
S-VE would grab set two by a tight score of 25-23 to even things up — but Tioga would take complete control in the ensuing sets.
Tioga won the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-17 to capture the win and push their record to 13-4 for the 2022 season.
Hailey Browne would turn in a strong all-around performance in the win with three aces, 16 kills, and four digs.
Leading the way at the net for the Tigers was Reese Howey, who added nine kills and five blocks while Kyra Bailey recorded 22 assists and 13 digs.
Megan Vance added three aces and six kills, and Lily Mesier recorded six assists and four digs.
S-VE was led by Marah Cooper with two aces, seven digs, and nine kills.
Cecelia Churey added 13 assists and 5 digs, Jacqueline Brown notched 12 digs, Faith Brenchley had three aces, and four digs, Adriena Farmer recorded 11 digs and four kills, and Lilyanah Doolittle recorded three blocks.
Tioga’s next contest is on Monday on the road against Newfield at 6:30 p.m.
S-VE will be back on the floor on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when they host Watkins Glen.
Waverly 3, TAE 0
ELMIRA — The Waverly Lady Wolverines picked up their ninth consecutive win on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Thomas A. Edison.
Waverly dominated in set one by a score of 25-10 before faltering in the second by a score of 25-17.
The Lady Wolverines would quickly bounce back in the next two sets with a 25-16 victory in the third and a 25-17 win in the fourth to pick up the win.
Waverly was led by Brilynn Belles — who had four aces, two kills, and 16 digs.
Michaela Lauper had 19 digs and 25 assists, Ashlen Croft notched nine kills and nine digs, Lillie Kirk added three aces, five kills, and nine digs while Maddy Olmsted added 17 digs.
Waverly will look to keep their hot streak going when they travel for the Johnson City Tournament today.
