Offensive depth key to Wildcats' success

When one facet of the Athens offense is not working on a given night, there is always another direction to turn.
The depth on their roster allows the Wildcats the ability to switch things up between the run and the pass at any moment.
Spreading the ball around is not a problem.
“We have a lot of weapons, so it’s very easy, quarterback Mason Lister said. “My role as the quarterback is to get the ball to the skill position players and let them do what they do. That’s my one job and I want to continue doing that.”
Senior Shayne Reed anchors the ground game for Athens, leading the team with 442 yards on 46 carries and three rushing touchdowns so far this season.
He has also caught nine passes for 142 yards and two scores.
“We’ve got a bunch of playmakers, so when other people are doing great things, it all adds together into something great,” Reid said.
Reid’s importance to the offense goes beyond the play itself.
“As a team captain, I’m an emotional captain as well as mental,” he said. “I’m making sure everyone is doing their job and staying focused.”
Karter Rude and JJ Babcock are key components of the Wildcats’ passing attack.
“When the running game isn’t working, me and JJ try to work together and make plays with Mason,” Rude said.
He has recorded 13 receptions for 265 yard and three touchdowns, while Babcock has caught eight passes for 110 yards and two scores.
Rude has high praise for the talent surrounding him, and likes to draw from his teammates’ games to improve his own.
“Shayne’s agility is something different that we can all learn from, and JJ’s ability to make plays on the ball when it’s in the air is something I take away,” he said.
The senior receivers both work well with Lister, which helps them plan a play before every snap.
“Most of us have been playing together for a while, so we have that chemistry with Mason,” Babcock said. “I read Mason a lot. We can read each other. We know what each other is going to do and what routes we’re going to run.”
With half the season still remaining, the Wildcats plan to continue building on that long existing chemistry.
“Chemistry is a big thing that our team has always had since we were little,” Lister said. “As we keep going, it keeps getting better and better and keeps performing on the field.”
Wildcats coach Jack Young called it rewarding to have as many offensive options as his team does.
“We know that any of these guys are weapons for us. They can change a game for us,” Young said. “Whether it’s in the air or on the ground, we feel like we’ve got to be patient and find our niche every Friday night. We feel like we can be pretty dangerous.”
And it’s not just the upperclassmen, either.
“It’s kind of hard to tell who our underclassmen are. We have so many guys,” Young said. “Just at the tailback position, our fourth or even fifth string tailback could probably play for any team in the league. It doesn’t matter what grade they’re in.
“We’ve got freshmen on the field getting some time at different positions. We’ve got sophomores and juniors making plays, so it’s really exciting, and our senior leadership is doing an outstanding job.”
Of course, it can be hard to find success at skill positions without a strong offensive line.
“Those guys will be the first to tell you it all gets based off our guys up front,” Young said. “They’re working hard to get better every day, and I think that’s making our offense better.”
The Wildcats will make a drive down 220 to face Hughesville on Friday night as they seek their first winning streak of the season.
The Spartans are currently 1-4, but Young warned that their record is not entirely reflective of their abilities.
“We’re seeing a Hughesville team that has a mix of youth and experience,” he said. “That’s when sometimes teams are dangerous, when they have a mix of young and old, and they’re hanging in there and getting better every week.”
“We have to start fast and we’ve got to stay focused for four quarters and finish the job,” he added.
The Wildcats will also have some extra motivation for Friday’s game.
“It’s their homecoming,” Rude said. “We plan on spoiling (it).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.