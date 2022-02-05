“It’s been a fun year to be a Tioga Tiger.”
That’s what Tioga wrestling coach Kris Harrington said after the school captured its second New York State Championship in as many months, this one a team title in wrestling.
This was the first time in recent memory that an area school has won two state titles in the same year, and the dominant fashion both teams did it in is even more impressive.
Just 57 days earlier, the Tigers won the Class D Championship in football, beating Moriah 27-0 five miles down the road at the Carrier Dome.
It was a dominant win to cap off a dominant season for the Tioga football team.
The wrestling team rolled through the state tournament in a similar fashion, winning by an average margin of 44 points in four matches, capping it off with a 50-7 win over Canisteo-Greenwood in the finals.
“This is a big stage, and now they know it’s not too big,” Harrington said.
It may have helped that seven of the Tioga wrestlers who took the mat at State Duals also played football for the Tigers.
In total, 15 members of the wrestling team also played football.
Emmett Wood was named the Class D Player of the Year after rushing for 2,144 yards and 34 touchdowns in the football season.
He followed that up with a dominant wrestling season, and went 4-0 at the State Dual Meet.
“We knew we could come out and do this — not necessarily in the fashion we did — but we’re a dominant team, and that’s what we’ve been all year,” he said. “That was the perfect way to end the season.”
Without much, if any, rest between seasons, the 2021-22 school year has been full of hard work for the Tigers.
“It’s been a grind, working in school, and then every single day coming out and going to practice,” senior lineman Josh Snell said.
It is no easy task, but that grind has led to a great deal of success.
“We put in tons of work in football, which helps wrestling, and wrestling helps football,” said Caden Bellis, who threw for 15 touchdowns as Tioga’s quarterback. “It goes back and forth. The work really pays off.”
The work in football especially helps offensive and defensive linemen during wrestling season — including Snell — who pulled a football move from his back pocket against Newfane during pool play at State Duals.
“In my first match, I double-legged him and football tackled him into the mat,” he said.
Snell finished that bout with a pin, and finished the day with his second state title in two seasons.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “That means that we’ve worked really hard and we have so many great people in both sports. We just have so much hard work and dedication.”
