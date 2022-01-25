ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats bounced back in a big way from a crushing loss to Wyalusing on Friday with a 61-57 win over Troy in a matchup of two top NTL teams on Monday night.
The game featured nine lead changes and came down to the final seconds.
Athens built up a seven-point lead in the first quarter before Troy tied the game at 15, but Tucker Brown scored to put Athens ahead 17-15 at the end of the quarter.
Troy led by eight points in the second quarter, but Athens went on a 10-3 run to close ahead the half trailing 32-31.
The Wildcats had gained some momentum, but needed to make some adjustments if they wanted to win.
“Ty Barrett is going to get his points, he’s that good, but you have to let somebody else beat you,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “We tried to extend our zone a little bit to keep him outside, which I thought we did a much better job at in the second half.”
Athens limited Barrett to 11 points in the second half after he put up 18 in the first. His 29 points were still a game-high, but the Wildcats held Troy to 11 of 21 shooting in the second half.
“We went in the locker room down one, and Coach said ‘We’ve got to play defense to win this game,’” Athens’ JJ Babcock said. “Obviously, we’re going to score the ball. We’re talented enough to score the ball, we just had to stop Troy.”
On offense, Lister wanted his team to focus on winning inside.
“I kept saying I thought we could win the game in the paint, I thought we could win it underneath,” he said. “They started to listen and started to work some plays underneath. We got some layups and we got the win.”
While the focus was on the paint, it was a three-pointer by Nalen Carling with less than 10 seconds to go in the third quarter that gave the Wildcats a 48-47 lead.
Carling led Athens with 14 points in the win.
The lead did not last long, though, as Ethan VanNoy and Mason Imbt scored on back-to-back possessions to put Troy back ahead, 52-50.
VanNoy scored 12 points for the Trojans, and Imbt added eight.
Athens took a timeout with 2:20 remaining and the score tied at 54.
The ensuing possession ended with a Troy Pricthard basket to give the Wildcats the lead for the final time, and JJ Babcock scored another to make the score 58-54.
Troy did not go down without a fight, and pulled back within one, but Babcock scored at the other end to put Athens ahead by three.
Babcock finished the game with 12 points, and led the team with six rebounds and six assists.
“They’ve had our number a couple times, so it meant so much for us to win this,” Babcock said. “Coming off losing to Wyalusing and Wellsboro, we needed this one big time.”
The Trojans failed to convert on their next possession and were forced to foul. Tucker Brown hit one free-throw, and though he missed the second, the game was all but over.
Brown was one of four Wildcats to score in double-figures — joining Babcock, Carling and Troy Pritchard — highlighting a total team effort.
Pritchard scored 13 points for Athens.
“That’s what we talk about all the time. It’s not about one person, it’s about the team, it’s about the family,” Lister said. “That’s why we wear (family) on the back of our shirts. Everybody has to contribute. One individual is never going to beat a team.”
The Wildcats have a tough schedule ahead, starting with a visit from North Penn-Liberty at 7:30 tonight, and it gets harder from there.
“(Liberty) has had our number the past year or two … We’ve got to get ready for that game,” Lister said. “Then we’ve got to go to Cowanesque Valley on Thursday, and Dallas is coming here on Saturday night. They’re a great program down there. It’s not going to stop, we have to keep playing hard.”
Even with the tough games ahead, Lister is confident in his team.
“I feel that we can play with anybody, I really do,” he said. “When we stay tight, play good basketball and play good team basketball, I think we can win. That’s what happened tonight.”
