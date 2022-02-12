SAYRE — The Sayre boys basketball team entered Friday’s game against Wyalusing as winner of three of its last four games, but the Rams won 65-54, and clinched the NTL Small School title.
Sayre took an early 10-6 lead before Wyalusing went on 12-0 run, and finished the first quarter with an 18-12 lead.
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar scored 12 points in the opening frame.
“I just got going inside early, and had a few good buckets to start,’’ he said.”I cooled off a bit in the second quarter but got it going again in the second half. It was an awesome night.”
After scoring only two points in the second quarter, Morningstar dropped 21 in the second half.
Dom Fabbri and Josh Arnold hit back-to-back threes to bring Sayre within six points with two minutes to go in the third quarter, but the Rams quickly built their lead back to 11 and led 43-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“We got close there, but I think as a whole that turnovers really hurt us,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said.” I think that could have changed the first half to where we wouldn’t have to come back. We have to do a better job taking care of the basketball.”
Morningstar scored Wyalusing’s first eight points of the fourth quarter as the Rams led by as much as 20 late in the game.
The final buzzer sounded, and the celebration was on for the Rams.
“It’s crazy, it’s a really awesome feeling. We’ve been working for this all year,” Morningstar said. “We had two goals coming into the year, to win a league title and a district title, and we got one out of the way. It feels awesome.”
Grady Cobb added 20 points for Wyalusing in the win, and Isaiah Way had seven.
Sayre was led by Fabbri with 14 points. Jackson Hubbard scored 13 and Arnold had 12.
Sayre had to watch the Rams cut down the net in its home gym.
It was the final home game for the Sayre seniors, and the loss stings, but the team still has a shot at making the District IV Class AA playoffs.
Sayre currently holds the eighth seed with a higher rating than Cowanesque Valley, and has two games remaining in the regular season.
The first is this afternoon on the road against North Penn-Liberty.
“We have to go again Saturday, so we’ve to be ready to go,” Shaw said. “We had a close game against Liberty at home where we had a chance to win and we didn’t, so we’re hoping to get a little revenge. Then the same thing with Northeast Bradford on Wednesday.”
