CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles used a 36-point second half to demolish the visiting Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats 50-0 for their second win of the 2022 season.
Things would start slow for both sides during the contest, but SVEC would get on the board late in the first on an 11-yard run from Pavel Jofre to go up 6-0.
The Eagles would find the end zone midway through the second half with Jacek Teribury scampering in for an 11-yard touchdown and go up 14-0, a lead they carried into the half.
After the halftime break, the Eagles would start to get things rolling.
They would find the end zone four times in the quarter with four different players finding paydirt to score 30 points.
Jofre notched his second touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run; John Johnston would score from seven yards out; Jofre recorded an interception return for a touchdown; and Parker Robinson would break free for a 51-yard score in the quarter.
The offensive explosion would put SVEC in the driver’s seat heading into the fourth — up by a count of 44-0.
Early in the fourth Karson Kenville would ice the game on a 10-yard touchdown and the Eagles would ride their 50-0 lead to the final buzzer and capture their second victory of the season.
SVEC would rack up 514 yards of total offense — with 434 coming on the ground — while holding their opponent to just 75 yards.
Robinson would lead the running backs in the win and used just eight carries to gain 106 yards and notch a touchdown as well.
Jofre would gain 99 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Teribury netted 98 yards and a touchdown, while Johnston added 60 yards and a touchdown, and Kenville recorded 30 yards and a touchdown for the Eagle’s potent rushing attack.
Through the air, Teribury would toss for 80 yards with Hunter Harmon leading the receivers with 42 yards and Robinson collecting two passes for 29 yards.
On defense, Harmon would add two interceptions, Teribury snagged one pick, and Jofre also had an interception for a touchdown.
The now 2-4 Eagles will now face the 6-0 Tioga Tigers who are coming off a 60-0 trouncing of Sidney at home next Friday at 7 p.m.
