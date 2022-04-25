NICHOLS — On a very blustery afternoon, Tioga’s Evan Sickler took medalist honors and led his Tigers past Waverly in an IAC match.

Sickler shot a 44 for Tioga. Levi Bellis had a 47, Tyler Roe carded a 48 and James Luther checked in with a 52.

Just out of the scoring four, Ethan Landmesser and Ben Davis each shot 55.

Davis Croft paced Waverly with a 47 and teammate Jack Knight shot a 48. With matching 59s, Joey Bernativitz and Matt Atanasoff also scored for the Wolverines.

Also starting for Waverly were Declan Murphy, who had a 63, and Devyn Kinney, who had a 67.

On Wednesday, Tioga will travel to Trumansburg and Waverly will host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

