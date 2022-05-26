ONEONTA — Host Oneonta won the Class C Girls Track and Field Championships with only 76 points.
In a very balanced meet, Waverly’s ladies took fourth, scoring 58 points to place behind Oneonta, Notre Dame with 74 points and Sidney, in third with 68 points. Chenango Forks rounded out the top five in the 15-team meet with 52.5 points.
Waverly’s ladies had a couple of first-place finishes and a pair of seconds on the day.
Waverly’s 4x100-meter relay team of Abbie Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook won with a season-best time of 51.45.
Also getting a win was Harper Minaker, who took the 2,000 steeplechase with a personal-best time of 7:47.28.
Waverly’s 4x400 relay team of Knolles, Kelsey Ward, Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook finished second with a time of 4:18.75; and Lauren Gorsline took second in the 1,500 run with a 5:16.60.
Kennedy Westbrook also took third in the 200 with a time of 27.73 and Nittinger was third in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 8-7.
Also for Waverly, Knolles took fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:04.62; Waverly’s 4x800 relay team of Gorsline, Haylie Davenport, Elizabeth Vaughn and Maddy Olmstead took fourth with a time of 10:50.53; and Mira Kittle was sixth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.93.
With 101 points, Dryden rolled to the team title in the boys championships, chased most closely by Oneonta with 94.25 points. Chenango Valley was third with 80 points, followed by Trumansburg with 56.35 points, Lansing with 54 points and Waverly in sixth with 44 points.
Waverly again had three wins on the day with Kayleb Bechy and Micah Chandler figuring in all.
In the 4x100 relay, Bechy, Jerrell Sacjkett, Chandler and Sam VanDyke raced to a win with a season-best 43.83. Bechy also won the 100 dash with a time of 11.18 and Chandler won the 400 hurdles with a 58.33.
Chandler, Kaden Wheeler, Treyton Moore and VanDyke were second with a time of 3:36.13.
Also for Waverly, VanDyke took fifth in the 400 with a time of 53.26; Cam McIsaac was fifth in the shot put with a major PR distance of 39-1 1/2; and Derek Bartlett was fifth in the pole vault with a 10-7.
Next up for Waverly is the state qualifier at Union-Endicott at 5 P.M. on Wednesday and Thursday, June 1 and 2.
