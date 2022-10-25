WAVERLY — After a referee mistake in their Section IV Class C Playoff game on Friday, the Waverly Lady Wolverines captured a win over Lansing on Monday on a penalty kick from Makenzie Olmsted.
The mistake came in the shootout on Friday, with Waverly and Lansing both connecting on their first two penalty kicks, but Lansing missed on its third and fourth shots.
After Paige Robinson made her shot on Waverly’s fourth attempt — the officials would call the game.
But Lansing would still have the opportunity to tie with a Waverly miss and a Lansing-made shot.
The officials decided to continue the contest on Monday with Waverly up to kick first, and Olmstead would connect on a shot to the bottom right corner outside of the goalkeeper’s reach.
The goal solidified the game from going any longer and cemented their playoff victory.
“I got a call from our Athletic Director on Saturday morning, saying that it was challenged,” Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan said. “That rightfully they were challenging that the count was off… So we had to keep the same order, same goalie, same everything, and to solidify that best of five was Makenzie.”
The win places Waverly into the Section IV Class C Semifinals — but also hampered Waverly’s practice rhythm which will be a new challenge for the Lady Wolverines to overcome.
“I’m not going to lie, this is going to mess with our game tomorrow,” Hogan said. “We are not in normal practice. But we told the girls yesterday morning they could come down to the field and do some PKs and we’ll have some fun.”
Now Waverly has a quick turnaround, and will take on the top-seeded Owego Free Academy team tonight at 6 p.m. in Owego and will need to regroup quickly.
“We’re going into tomorrow, and I just hope we are well-rested,” Hogan said. “We didn’t have good possession in our last two games, so I hope we work with a little bit of possession right now and be fresh for tomorrow.”
Though the game will be a tough task for the Lady Wolverines they are confident that the one facet of their team that has been dominant all season will travel — their defense.
“We’ve seen bits and pieces here and there,” Hogan said of their opponent. “We don’t want to over-anticipate what we’re going to see. But we just want to play our game, we think a little bit about them but we just want to play our game.”
