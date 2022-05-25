AURORA — The Tioga softball players had vengeance on their minds in the Class C sectional quarterfinal round on Tuesday against No. 2 Union Springs. Just a little over a week earlier, the Wolves blanked the Tigers 4-0 in the IAC championship game.
This time around, Tioga opened like it was shot out of a cannon in the first chance they got with an impressive six runs scored in the first inning. That was the difference in the game as they remained scoreless in the following six innings to come away with a 6-2 victory and advance to the sectional semifinals.
“The girls came out really strong and played well today,” said Tioga coach Stephanie Hills. “I don’t believe we played to our potential the first time we played them, so, I think they were looking to show what we were really made of.”
Pitching in excellence for the Tigers was none other than Alissa Hine. Her complete game was backed by no earned runs and five strikeouts to go along with just one walk.
The Tigers got it going with small ball in the top of the first inning. After Gabby Foley led off with a single, RaeAnna Feeko, M.J. Thetga and Erin Luther followed with hits of their own to score three runs before an out was recorded.
They used three errors to double their lead before the final two outs were recorded, and that was all the cushion the Tigers needed for their defense.
Hine produced four scoreless innings for the underdogs on the road before the home team was able to knock in a run in the fifth, and then another in the sixth.
Leading the way in the batter’s box for Tioga were Feeko and Molly Bombard, who were the only Tigers to register two hits, while Luther’s two-run scoring double led the team in RBI for the day.
The four-run win for Tioga ensures the Tigers a spot in the Section IV Class C semifinals as the seven-seed. That sets up a date with perhaps the favorite to win the whole thing in No. 3 Elmira Notre Dame. That game is set for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Notre Dame.
No. 5 Spencer-Van Etten, an upset winner over Lansing on Tuesday, takes on No. 1 Greene on the other side of the bracket for a spot in the title game.
