WELLSBORO — The Athens Majors rallied from a 7-run deficit to take a late lead in Thursday’s District 15 championship game, but in the end Wellsboro scored four in the sixth inning to secure the title with a 13-10 win.
Wellsboro, which was the visiting team due to the coin flip, scored six runs in the top of the first inning despite only having one ball leave the infield. A pair of infield singles, two errors, a dropped third strike, a hit batter and a big triple by Vinny Arena highlighted the big inning for Wellsboro.
The Athens All-Stars tried to chip away in their first at-bat as a single by Kade Rowe and walk to Sam Cheresnowsky set up a two-run single by Joe Dickerson to make it 6-2.
Wellsboro answered right back in the top of the second with a two-run single from Gage Baltzley to make it 8-2.
The All-Stars from Wellsboro would extend the lead to 9-2 in the top of the third thanks to an RBI double from RJ Doughtie.
Athens was not going to go down without a fight as the local squad started to claw their way back.
In the bottom of the third, Jacob Saxon and Rowe walked to open the frame. After a fielder’s choice, Caleb Gorsline made it 9-3 with a sacrifice fly that brought home Saxon.
Dickerson walked to put runners on first and second for Cartyr Cockcroft, who smacked a two-run double to cut the Wellsboro lead to 9-5.
An error off the bat of Shea Davidson would bring home another run — and all of the sudden it was back to a three-run game at 9-6 heading into the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Athens third basemen Ryan Hicks made a nice play when he snagged a pop up and tagged out a runner on third for an inning-ending double play.
The Hicks’ double play gave Athens some momentum and the local squad would use it in their half of the fifth.
Hicks and Dickerson both worked walks, but a strikeout and fielder’s choice would put runners on first and second for Griffin Smith. The pinch-hitter hit a grounder and was called safe at first which allowed Dickerson to score and make it 9-7.
Athens put in Graham Steinfelt to pinch run for Smith and he would get a chance to round the bases thanks to a big-time hit from Chase Gombocz.
But before Gombocz came through in the clutch, the Wellsboro fans went wild when they thought he was called out on a check swing on an 0-2 count. The umpire said he held up and the Athens All-Star had another chance.
Gombocz would make the most of his opportunity as he smacked a fly ball to right that found open space and both Steinfelt and Davidson scored. As Gombocz headed to third, the throw would get away and he was able to scamper home to put Athens in front for the first time with a 10-9 lead.
Unfortunately for Athens, the Wellsboro squad also had some fight left in them.
Baltzley and James Doughtie singled to start the top of the sixth and an error off the bat of Stephen Poirier would allow both runners to score to put Wellsboro back on top, 11-10.
Jake Starkweather would follow that up with an RBI double to make it 12-10, and a run scored on a groundout by Maddon Mascho to make it a three-run advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Athens was able to get a runner on with two outs, but a strikeout would close things out as Wellsboro celebrated a District 15 championship.
For Athens, Gombocz led the way with a triple and three RBI; Cockcroft had a double and two RBI; Dickerson had a hit and two RBI; and both Rowe and Saxon had hits in the game.
Rowe, Cockcroft and Saxon handled the pitching duties for Athens with Cockcroft finishing with six strikeouts.
Mascho had three hits, while RJ Doughtie, Baltzley and Arena all had two hits in the victory for Wellsboro.
RJ Doughtie, Starkweather and Baltzley all pitched for Wellsboro, which will now advance to sectionals next week.
