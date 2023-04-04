Big fourth fuels Waverly win over SVEC

WAVERLY — Waverly’s baseball season opener was pushed from Friday to Monday by bad weather.
The Wolverines released a lot of that pent up energy on Monday, scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the finishing touches on a 17-2 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in an IAC Large School South game.
The game was tight up to that point. Waverly scored first but the Eagles held a 2-1 lead after the second inning.
Waverly’s Carter George opened the home half of the third by wearing a 1-2 offering in the side and Jay Pipher walked. Joey Tomasso lined a single to send George home, and then scored behind Pipher on a right field triple off the bat of Bryce Bailey. After a fielder’s choice left Shawn Bubniak on, Matthias Welles lined a RBI double to right to send Bubniak home.
Pipher, who fanned six and walked three in three innings of two-hit ball, gave way to Bubniak on the hill and a 1-2-3 inning ensued.
The Eagles almost got out of the fourth without giving up a run. Nate DeLill opened the inning by getting plunked, but the Eagles recorded the next two outs with ease. Then an error off Tomasso’s bat opened the floodgates.
In all, 14 more batters would come to the plate. Ty Beeman had a two-run double; Jake VanHouten added an RBI single; Pipher had a run-scoring single; Bailey added a two run double; and Ronin Ault added a two-run single before the smoke cleared.
Ault came on to pitch the top of the fifth and faced just four batters in his Waverly debut on the hill.
In all, Waverly had 13 hits, led by Bailey’s double, triple with four RBI and two runs. Beeman’s single and double accounted for five RBI and he scored twice; Tomasso had a single, a double, three RBI and three runs and Welles had a double, two singles and a run.
Also for Waverly, Pipher had a single, an RBI and three runs; Bubniak had a single, a run and one RBI; and Ault had a run-scoring single; with George and DeLill scored twice each.
Hunter Harmon was good on the hill for SVEC, allowing 13 but just six earned, on four hits, three walks and three hit batsmen. Anderson had a double and scored a run for the Eagles with Cody Sayre adding a single and run and Cameron Sinn lacing a base knock.
“We hit a few guys tonight and had a few errors,” said SVEC Co-Head Coach David Swayze. “Giving up 12 runs with two outs really hurt us. We’re a young, learning team. Hopefully today was today and Wednesday (when the Eagles host the Wolverines) will be a little better. Every throw, every at-bat, as long as they get up there and they move on from the last time, then we’re happy with that.”
After beating Newark Valley in their first game, facing the Wolverines was a different animal.
“These guys (are) well coached,” said Swayze. “There are a few kids that our kids have played with. Ty Beeman’s a heck of a player and Pipher’s a great pitcher. They have a lot of good ball players.”
“We expected bumps in the beginning,” said Waverly Head Coach Kyle McDuffee, whose squad had one hit the first time through the order. “We haven’t been outside more than twice. We’ve had a lot of cage swings but it’s a whole different ballgame when you get outside. We’re getting there and we saw some things we need to work on.”
McDuffee was impressed with a few aspects of the game.
“I thought Shawn did a nice job on the mound and Ronin came in and filled it up with strikes. I thought our baserunners did a good job.”
McDuffee also praised Harmon.
“You have to give (Harmon) credit,” said Waverly’s coach. “It was 2-1 into the third inning. He threw well.”
