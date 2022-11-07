ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats’ offense had everything working in their District IV Class AAA matchup against Montoursville on Saturday and moved on to the semifinals with a 37-7 win.
“They’re a worthy opponent,” Athens Head Coach Jack Young said of Montoursville. “You talk about a schedule, their schedule was crazy. We knew they were going to come in, and they’re physical and tough up front. And we had to get back to that.”
The star of the night was senior wide receiver Luke Horton — who made his presence felt early and often during the win.
“In the first half, seven (Horton) made a couple of big plays,” Coach Young said. “He made a great catch-and-run on the second play of our offense, and the biggest thing tonight that I’m proud of is how we came out in the second half and took that second-half possession and went down and got some points.”
On Athens’ first drive of the night, senior quarterback Mason Lister would uncork a fade down the left sideline to Horton, who found nothing but green grass in front of him.
Horton would do the rest and score on a 54-yard reception with 8:57 left in the quarter.
“I feel extremely good, and grateful,” Horton said of his big day. “All glory to God, without him nothing would be possible without God…. But it feels good, I mean especially to play in front of a home playoff crowd. We haven’t been home in a while, and honestly just kudos to these guys who have accepted all of us here.”
The senior wideout, who moved into the Athens Area School District before the season, wasn’t done yet in the first frame. On Montoursville’s ensuing possession, he would find a new way to score for the Wildcats and snatch a pass on the left sideline, juke a defender, and take it to the house for a 30-yard interception return to put his team up 14-0.
“I think momentum is pretty much everything in football,” Horton said of his team’s fast start. “Mason (Lister) getting the ball out early and me just kind of being in the right spot at the right time helped us tremendously.”
The chemistry built between the two seniors in just one season has been incredible to watch as the two have hooked up for 40 catches, 572 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Me and Mason have gone from kind of rivals, because he’s the guy from the other school, and gone to being best friends,” Horton said of his connection with his quarterback. “It’s just such a blessing that we’ve been able to create such a great relationship that I think will carry through basketball and baseball too — I’m excited.”
The Wildcats’ offense would stall in the second quarter with the wind in their face, and Montoursville would take advantage as Matthew Conklin would rumble into the end zone from six yards out to narrow the Athens’ lead to 14-7.
From that point forward — it was all Wildcats.
“It was a little bit of adjustment, adjustment, and adjustment to what we were doing to them defensively,” Young said of his team’s defensive performance. “They do a lot of things formationally to you, so we were just trying to adjust to that a little bit, and we did that in practice.”
The defense was stout in the win, and despite Montoursville’s running back group running hard throughout the night, Athens would find a way to bend and not break at points and hold them at bay.
Leading the defensive effort were Josh Martin, who recorded a team-high 15 tackles, and Matt Machmer, who had eight tackles and one for a loss, and Glenn Romberger, who had eight tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Lister would once again find his favorite target in Horton late in the first half on a 22-yard score to bring their lead to 21-7, which would hold until the halftime break.
On the Wildcats’ first drive of the second half, Horton would score his fourth touchdown of the game in his third different way.
Horton would get the ball on what looked like a reverse before uncorking a 20-yard touch-pass to the outstretched arms of his quarterback Lister in the end zone to go up 28-7.
On Montoursville’s next possession, the Athens defense would make a stop with the Warriors deep in their territory and, on fourth down, would snap the ball well over the punters’ head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety to extend the lead for Athens to 30-7.
Just two plays into the fourth, running back Caleb Nichols iced the game for the Wildcats on a six-yard touchdown run and brought the score to its final count of 37-7.
The Wildcats amassed 282 yards of total offense in the win, with the passing game lighting it up for Athens.
Lister finished his game an efficient 12 of 18 on the day with 189 yards and two touchdowns and even caught a 19-yard touchdown in a strong performance for the senior quarterback.
Horton showed his extreme versatility throughout the night and scored four touchdowns on the night.
Two of those touchdowns came as a receiver, where he hauled in a team-high seven catches for 121 yards, one came throwing on a 19-yard pass, and the final one was on defense, where he took an interception to the house.
On the ground, Nichols led the way where the Wildcat running back pounded the rock 13 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Now the Wildcats will face their biggest test of the 2022 season in the District IV Class AAA semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. as they will take on the undefeated powerhouse Danville Ironmen on the road.
“We’re going to go out and put our best effort forward,” Young said of the matchup. “We’re going to try and see if we can battle. That’s what we’re going to do and see if we can battle.”
