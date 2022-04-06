WAVERLY — The host Wolverines swept an undermanned Notre Dame squad with ease to open the 2022 track and field season.

Waverly won the girls’ meet 84-48 and the boys’ meet 95-16.

Boys

The win was a total team effort as 13 different Waverly athletes came home with wins.

Micah Chandler led Waverly with three wins. Chandler won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.47 seconds, the 400 hurdles in 1:00.56 and teamed with Nate Peters, Ethan Gorsline and Andrew Kimble to win the 4x400-meter relay in 3:58.99. Also picking up two wins for Waverly were Kayleb Bechy with an 11.78 in the 100 and a 24.85 in the 200 and both Peters and Gorsline, who teamed with Nick Mattison and Rylen Larson for a win in the 4x100 relay in 52.15.

Girls

Lauren Gorsline led Waverly with three wins in the meet. She came from behind to win the 1500-meter run in 5:41.24, took the 400 in 1:15.05 and teamed with Haylie Davenport, Josephine VanDyke and Harper Minaker to win the 4x800 relay in 11:32.50.

Minaker added a win in the 3000 with a time of 12:50.67; VanDyke won the triple jump by clearing 24 feet, 5 1/2 inches; Abigail Knolles ran in winning relays, taking the 4x100 with Nartalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook in 53.24 and the 4x400 relay in 4:39.74 with Paige Robinson, Addison Westbrook and Kelsey Ward. Nittinger also won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.

Editor’s Note: For complete results, see Thursday’s Morning Times.

Recommended for you

Load comments