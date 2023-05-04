WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys and girls track & field squads swept undermanned Watkins Glen teams in Interscholastic Athletic Conference competition on Tuesday.
Girls
Waverly 106, Watkins Glen 25
Waverly’s ladies won all but two events in topping the undermanned Senecas.
Eleven Wolverines took at least one win with five winning three events each.
Natalie Garrity won the 100-meter dash in 13.52 seconds on a less-than-ideal weather day. She also ran to wins in the 4x100 relay with Abby Knolles, Kennedy Westbrook and Allison Barrett in 53.11, and the 4x400 relay with Knolles, Westbrook and Kelsey Ward in 4:38.57.
Knolles won the triple jump, clearing 28 feet, 10 inches; and Westbrook ran to a win in the 400, clocking in at 1:06.97.
Harper Minaker took first in the 800, running a 2:37.20, won the 1500 with a time of 5:31.31 and ran with Mackenzie Chamberlain, Ward and Makenzie Olmstead to win the 4x800 relay in 11:26.95.
In addition, Mackenzie LaForest took the shot put, clearing 25-8 and the discus with a toss of 77-9. Barrett won the 200 in 28.82; Mira Kittle won the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.28 and cleared 7-6 to win the pole vault. Chamberlain won the 400 hurdles in 1:19.73; and Kiley Stillman win the high jump by clearing the bar at 4-0.
Boys
Waverly 112, Watkins Glen 28
Waverly’s guys also won all but two events with 14 athletes getting in the winning mix.
Leading the way with three firsts were Jerrell Sackett and Micah Chandler. The pair teamed with Kayleb Bechy and Ralph Johnson to win the 4x100 relay in 43.58, and with Treyton Moore and Charlie Larrabee to win the 4x400 relay in 3:39.71.
Sackett also win the 200 in 23.09 and Chandler won the 400 hurdles in 58.87.
Liam Wright, Seth Noto and Jake Benjamin were double winners. Wright won the 800 in 2:32.15 and ran with Hayden Howe, Nolan Sheffler and Josh Courtney to win the 4x800 relay in 10:50.71. Noto took the high jump with a height of 5-0 and cleared 18-9 to win the long jump. Benjamin’s wins came in the shot put, where he hit 38-7, and in the discus, where he cleared 107-0.
In addition, Bechy won the 100 in 11.39; Treyton Moore won the 400 with a time of 55.26; Nehemiah Anthony ran a 20.85 to win the 110 hurdles; Peyton Fravel won the pole vault with a height of 11-6; and Isaiah Bretz cleared 34-6 to win the triple jump.
Waverly will compete at the Hornell Invite on Friday.
Williamson, Sayre at Canton
CANTON — Canton’s girls track team picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, beating Williamson 84-80 and Sayre 84-27 in a tri-meet.
On the boys side, Canton picked up a win over Sayre 66-22, but fell to Williamson 150-66.
In the girls meet, Daveian Crowley collected three wins for Canton, winning the 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter sprint events. Teammate Kali Wesneski won the 1,600 meter run, while Camille McRoberts won the 800 meter run.
Alexis McRoberts added wins in the 300 meter hurdles and discus throw for the Warriors. Kendall Kitchen won the long jump and pole vault for Canton, while Adrianna Yellenic placed first in the shot put. Samantha Brackman won the javelin competition for Canton.
Canton’s relay teams placed first in the 400 meter and 1,600 meter relays. Alexis and Camille McRoberts, Laci Niemczyk and Wesneski competed in the 1,600 relay event for the Warriors.
For Sayre, Rose Shikanga won the 100 meter hurdles and Kait Sutton won the triple jump.
In the boys meet, Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw and shot put for Canton. Wyatt Karpinski won the javelin for the Warriors.
Canton’s relay team of Simon Wile, Lawrence Halbfoerster, Brayden Vroman and Hunter Huffman won the 3,200 meter relay event.
For Sayre, Marcos Quiros won the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint events. Teammate Carter Bleiler notched a win in the pole vault.
