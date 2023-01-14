Strong opening day for locals at Southern Tier Memorial

ELMIRA — Eleven area wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the first annual Southern Tier Memorial on Friday inside the First Arena in Elmira.
The inaugural event is a merger of several memorial tournaments that has brought together Horseheads’ Mark Stephens Classic, Waverly’s Jim McCloe Memorial Tournament and Tioga’s Sgt. Justin Rogers Memorial Tournament. The new tournament is also honoring former Elmira Southside state champion, Jeff Reese.
Tioga has seven wrestlers still alive for championships, and the Tigers are sitting in second place in the team standings behind Florida powerhouse Lake Highland Prep after the opening day of action.
Logan Bellis advanced to the semifinals at 102 pounds after picking up a decision and a technical fall in his first two rounds. He will face top-seeded Liam Davis of Lake Highland this morning in the semifinals.
At 118 pounds, two-time New York state champion Gianni Silvestri is into the semis. The Tioga standout made quick work of all three wrestlers he faced — with all three matches coming to an end in the first period.
Silvestri will face teammate Deakon Bailey in the semfinals. Bailey was a winner by fall in his first match before earning a major decision and a 7-0 win to reach the semifinals.
Tyler Roe punched his ticket to the 132-pound semifinals with a pair of pins — both in under a minute — and he will face Elmira’s Max Collins this morning.
Caden Bellis made his way to the semifinals at 138 pounds with three first-period pins. He will take on Lake Highland standout Eligh Rivera in the semis.
At 145 pounds, Drew Macumber is into the semifinals after securing a pair of major decisions on Friday. The Tioga wrestler will face Lake Highland’s Ethan Mojena.
The final Tiger in the semifinals is defending state champ Ousmane Duncanson, who picked up two pins on Friday. He will face Milton’s Alex Hoffman this morning.
Waverly has four wrestlers in the semifinals, including a pair of brothers at the same weight.
Troy Beeman earned a first-period fall in his opening match at 215 pounds before accepting a forfeit from top-seed Payton Cramer of Lake Highland in the quarterfinals. He will face North Penn-Liberty’s George Valentine in the semis.
On the other side of the 215-pound bracket, Ty Beeman made his way to the semifinals with a pin and a 7-0 decision. He will face Longwood’s William Francois this morning.
Also for the Wolverines, eighth grader Matthias Welles is in the semifinals at 189 pounds. Welles picked up wins by major decision and fall on Friday. He will face Horseheads’ Hunter Lavigne.
Waverly heavyweight Kam Hills is still alive for gold as he recorded a pair of quick falls — 22 and 21 seconds, respectively — before picking up a hard-fought 3-1 win over Elmira’s Alex Mckerrow.
Hills will take on Vestal’s Ean Conti in this morning’s semifinals.
The boys’ semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. and the finals are scheduled for 2 p.m. The girls’ tournament will also be held today at the First Arena.
Editor's Note: For complete coverage of the tournament, check out Tuesday's Morning Times.
