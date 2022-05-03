ITHACA — The Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten girls golf teams finished first and third, respectively at a match hosted by Lansing on Monday.

Waverly shot a 212 as a team, led by Breanne Robinson’s 48.

Lauryn DeLill shot a 50 and Maddy Farham added a 55 for Waverly.

Sophia Sileo shot a 59 to round out Waverly’s scoring, and Addison Hunt shot a 66 that was not included in the team tally.

SVE was led by Lauren Gillette and Ashlynd Goodrich, who shot matching 51s.

Annika Walle posted a 58 for SVE and Emma Veasey had an 80.

The match medalist was Lansing’s Hailey Baughan, who shot a 46.

SVE has a match scheduled for this afternoon, and Waverly will play on Friday.

