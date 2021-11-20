BINGHAMTON — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles took on the Spackenkill Spartans at Binghamton’s Alumni Stadium for the NYSPHSAA Class D Regional Championship. The Eagles rode offensive firepower and a stout defense to a 68-20 victory.
SVEC’s offense hit the ground running, scoring on its first four possessions. All four drives solely featured the potent running game. The drives covered 274 yards, and the only pass was a successful 2-point conversion attempt to cap the the third drive.
SVEC head coach Mike Chaffee credited the fast start on offense to establishing his team’s mentality.
“It helps when we come out and do that.” he said. “It takes the nerves away. We can settle in and play ball.”
Meanwhile, SVEC’s defense and special teams showed signs of vulnerability early in the game.
Spackenkill responded with two big kick returns after the first Eagle scores.
Working from scrimmage, the Spartans moved the ball with a no-huddle attack on their second drive.
On their third drive, Spartan quarterback Anthony Hoyt found Antonio Lopez behind SVEC’s defensive backs for an 18-yard touchdown.
Chaffee and his staff attacked the issue on two fronts.
First, the coach’s message to the players was “don’t get down on yourselves, don’t get frustrated, keep doing what you’re doing, we’re going to keep scoring.”
Second, some adjustments were made, especially on special teams.
With the adjustments made, SVEC began to shut down the Spartan offense.
Meanwhile, the SVEC offense continued to roll.
At halftime, SVEC led 36-14.
After halftime, SVEC’s defense suffocated the Spartan offense. Spackenkill trailed and looked to close the gap through the air.
SVEC’s secondary feasted on turnovers, picking up four interceptions in the second half.
Nick Thomas, Logan Jewell and Jacek Stahl each picked off a pass, and Seth McBride nabbed two interceptions.
Thomas returned his pick 57 yards for a touchdown.
On offense, the Eagles gained yards in big chunks and scored five touchdowns in the second half.
Versatile quarterback Nick Thomas led SVEC’s offense with 11 rushes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hunter Haynes had 14 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Devin Beach added nine carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
The victory ends SVEC’s perfect season.
The Eagles are undefeated and regional champs, but this is where the postseason ends for 8-man football in New York, as there is no state championship game.
