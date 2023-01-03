Heading into the 2022 volleyball season, Tioga senior Reese Howey had a feeling that the Lady Tigers were primed for a big year.
One major reason for Howey’s positive outlook on the season was the fact that everyone on the Tioga squad got along and formed a strong bond over the years.
The group would turn their friendship off the court into success on it as Howey helped lead the Tigers to a 19-3 record and a Section IV Class D championship.
“Going into this year, I knew we were going to be good, and I had a lot of high hopes for us from the start of the season,” Howey said. “We were all super close. We all did team hangouts all the time — went out to dinner and stuff like that. I’ve just been playing with all of them for so long. They felt like family to me.”
Howey explained that having that kind of bond and not worrying about any drama during the season helped the Lady Tigers accomplish their goals.
“We had all positivity. There was never any drama. Everyone worked well together, and that’s probably the reason why I thought we were going to be really good,” she said.
“I think that was everything for our success. This was one of the first years that I’ve ever been on a volleyball team where there haven’t been any issues with drama and stuff like that. Everyone worked really well together because of it, and there was no bad blood or anything like that. I think it helped us a lot.”
It also helped that the Tigers had a standout like Howey leading the way on the court.
The senior finished with 166 service points, 128 kills, 82 blocks, 42 assists, and 146 digs as she helped lead the way for the Tigers.
Howey was thrilled to capture the Section IV Class D crown alongside her friends and longtime Tioga head coach Des Ford.
“It was just so fun. I was so proud to be a part of it, and I had a lot of fun out there. That was one of our best times on the court. We all played really well together,” Howey said.
Howey will cherish the memories she made playing for the Tigers — and she will take plenty of life lessons with her as she heads off to college.
“I’ve loved it. I have loved playing for (Coach Ford) and Mrs. (Rachel) VanScoy,” Howey said. “They really taught me a lot, even off the volleyball court about being mentally tough. They have just always been there, and I’m really thankful for that.”
Howey said she is undecided on where she will take her talents next fall, but the Tioga senior is hoping to play volleyball at the next level.
All-Region Volleyball All-Stars
MVP: Tioga’s Reese Howey
Offensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Aislyn Williams
Defensive Player of the Year: Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton
Rookie of the Year: Waverly’s Maddie Olmstead
Coaching Staff of the Year: Tioga Tigers — Des Ford
All-Stars
Athens’ Jenny Ryan
Athens’ Audrey Clare
Canton’s Keri Wesneski
Tioga’s Kyra Bailey
Tioga’s Hailey Browne
Waverly’s Michaela Lauper
Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely
Towanda’s Paige Manchester
