Tiioga boys fall to Edison, Lady Tigers bowl unopposed By The Times editor Dec 1, 2022 ELMIRA — The Tioga boys bowling team dropped a 3-1 decision to Edison on Tuesday evening, while the Lady Tigers won 4-0 as the Spartans did not field a team.In the boys match, Edison took the first game 933-839 before Tioga won the second set 860-845. Edison took the third game 987-776 and won the team score by a 2,765-2,475 count.Nick Slater led the Tigers with a 587 series after rolling games of 163, 202 and 222.Tioga would get a 581 series from Brad Webb, who had games of 236, 184 and 161. Frank Chapman finished with a 548 series after going 185, 193 and 170 in his three games.Gage Cain finished with a 502 series for the Tigers.Edison was led by Logan Card, who rolled a 679 series with a high game of 239.The Lady Tigers rolled games of 690, 704 and 735 for a team total of 2,129, while Edison didn't have any bowlers competing.Chloe Gillett led Tioga with games of 148, 165 and 172 for a 486 series.Tioga's Caroline Chapman finished with a 459 series after rolling games of 135, 132 and 192.Allie Creller had a 425 series with a high game of 168, while Alicia Bennett had a 369 series, Kelsey Helmich had a total score of 361 and Jaime Card added a 336.The Tigers will bowl at Groton today. 