WILLIAMSPORT — For many Pennsylvania high school wrestlers, the mantra this time of year is “survive and advance.” Surviving means place high enough to advance to the next level of the PIAA state tournament.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley, Karter Rude, Jake Courtney and Josh Nittinger did just that. Each of them will compete in next week’s Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport High School.
As expected, Gavin Bradley cruised to the finals in his weight class. Bradley took down Mifflinburg’s Brady Struble three times to his back en route to a second-period technical fall in the 113-pound semifinals.
Also as expected, his opponent in the finals, Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel, challenged Bradley. The duo are the top two ranked wrestlers at the weight class in the state.
Bradley came up out of his stance momentarily in the first and Wentzel attacked, getting the first takedown. Bradley escaped and cranked up the pace. Wentzel struggled to match Bradley. Just before the second period buzzer, Bradley broke through for a takedown of his own.
Wentzel opted to start the third on bottom. Bradley went to work on top with his one-point lead. However, two cautions on restarts left Bradley open to a penalty point. He changed his strategy and gave Wentzel the match-tying escape with under a minute left.
Wentzel eventually won a scramble for the match-winning takedown.
Bradley’s head coach, Shawn Bradley, anticipates a rematch, or two, with Wentzel.
“Gavin made a couple little technical mistakes. Gavin outwrestled him. He’s gotta learn from that and get better for next time,” coach Bradley said.
Bradley’s fellow senior teammate, Karter Rude, earned a finals appearance too. In the semifinals, Rude used four takedowns to dominate Lewisburg’s Chase Wenrich.
In the finals, Montgomery’s Devon Deem turned that against him. Deem scored four takedowns before pinning Rude at 3:01. Deem is a returning state medalist. Rude shared that he still had bigger goals in his sights after the bout.
“I am just trying to take it one step at a time, just keep advancing,” Rude said.
Jake Courtney battled through the consolations after a semifinal loss to Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim. He used a third-period takedown to get a win over Benton’s Caden Temple 3-1. The win assured Courtney of advancing to next week’s Northeast Regional tournament.
With advancement secured, Courtney lost to Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe in the third place match. After receiving his medal, Courtney developed a plan for regionals.
“I liked the looks I got. I just have a lot of small things to work on to close the gap. I gotta correct them,” he said.
Josh Nittinger started the day in the consolation bracket. A loss would eliminate him from the tournament. Nittinger’s path was obstructed with familiar foes. First, he defeated Towanda’s Jared Gunther, 3-1.
Nittinger faced Canton’s Mason Nelson in the consolation semifinals. Nelson prevailed in all three prior bouts between the two this year. But, with his season on the line, Nittinger controlled the bout and pinned Nelson in the third period. The win allowed Nittinger to punch his ticket to next week’s Northeast Regional tournament as well.
When asked about the keys to besting Nelson, Nittinger admitted, “Honestly, probably listening to my coaches better than I had been. Sometimes when I get on the mat I try to shut everything else out. I need to still listen to the coaches.”
Athens had two other wrestlers competing. Talented freshman Caleb Nason lost two bouts by decision in his District IV tournament debut. Senior Kaden Setzer could not overcome a leg injury suffered in last week’s sectional finals.
Coach Bradley shared dejection for Setzer’s situation.
“We have four or five kids that bust their butt every day. He’s definitely one of them. He’s got great things coming to him. The goals and the work ethic he’s displayed through wrestling are going to pay off in the long run,” coach Bradley said.
Bradley, Courtney, Rude and Nittinger will wrestle next in the PIAA Northeast Regional tournament this Friday and Saturday at Williamsport High School. The top four placers in each weight class will advance to Hershey for the PIAA State Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.