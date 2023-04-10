Wolverines win with unconventional walk-off

WAVERLY — It ain’t over till it’s over.
The host Wolverines — playing up a few classes — walked off with a 7-6 win over visiting Williamsport in an unconventional way on Saturday afternoon.
One would think the Millionaires, their coaches and fans were feeling pretty good going into the bottom of the seventh. Senior Griffin Vollman had just broken a 5-5 tie with deep blast to right — well over the fence — to give his team a 6-5 lead and the Wolverines had the bottom third of the batting order coming to the plate in the bottom of the inning.
With one down, Nate DeLill dropped a bloop single to short right field and the Wolverines were in business. Hogan Shaw beat out a hit to short and both runners advanced a base when the throw to first was off line.
That got the Wolverines back to the top of the order, and as the top three in the order would finish the game a combined 7-for-10 on the day, the tension ramped up on the Williamsport bench.
Jay Pipher worked a five-pitch walk to load the bases, give the Millionaires a force out at every base and increase chances of a double play.
None of those scenarios played out, though.
With the bases still juiced, Joey Tomasso accepted a four-pitch walk and the game was tied at 6-6 with just one out. That sent Bryce Bailey to the plate. Waverly’s “hits” leader — Bailey has been plunked five times in four games — took a 1-1 pitch off the body and Shaw trotted home with the winning run.
“What a game,” said Waverly Head Baseball Coach Kyle McDuffee. “We had a quality game. Williamsport is a powerhouse. It’s a great, strong program with excellent coaching and excellent players. We competed and that’s all you can ask for in high school baseball.”
Williamsport scored first with a run in the top of the first inning. Waverly took a 2-1 lead at the end of the inning, but Williamsport scratched out two runs in the second on a Cole Shuler sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
The Millionaires upped their lead to 5-2 in the third when back-to-back singles by Adam Alderfer and Kellen Jackson were followed by a two-run double by Tariq Moore.
After giving up run in back-to-back innings in a non-league game some teams could have just played out the string.
Not this bunch.
Waverly tied it in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run rally. Shaw and Pipher came through with back-to-back singles with one out and each advanced a base when Tomasso was hit by a pitch. Shaw and Pipher scored on a two-run single by Bailey, and Matthias Welles added a two-our RBI single to send Tomasso home with the tying run.
Each team had runners in scoring position over the next couple of innings. Waverly had a great chance to score in the sixth and two runners on with one out and Beeman at the plate. Williamsport pitcher Ethan Eckard snared a wicked shot up the middle by Beeman, who crushed Eckard’s first offering. Shaking his glove hand after the impact, Eckard settled in and got the final out of the inning.
Vollman’s blast came on the first pitch of the at-bat from Beeman, who got the next two batters on a ground out and a strikeout, setting up Waverly’s heroics in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was a total team effort,” said McDuffee, noting that the bottom of Waverly’s batting order found a way to get on with the team down by a run going into the bottom of the seventh. “They figured it out, got on base and got to the top of the lineup and the lineup did its job. This is good stuff.
“This team is playing together, they’re enjoying baseball and I’m really proud of them.”
Waverly rapped out 12 hits led by Bryce Bailey’s double, two singles and four RBI. Tomasso added two singles, two runs and one RI; Jay Pipher had two singles and two runs; and Matthias Welles contributed two singles and one RBI.
Also for Waverly, Shaw had two singles and two runs and DeLill had a single and scored a run.
Pipher started on the hill for Waverly, logging two strikeouts and allowing three walks, flour hits and five runs, with three earned, in three innings. Beeman got the win in relief, allowing two hits, a walk and one earned run with four strikeouts in four innings.
Vollman’s solo jack was the highlight for the Millionaires, but Tariq Moore had a double, an RBI and a run and Adam Allenderfer had a pair of hits and a run for Williamsport.
Vollman pitched the first four innings, allowing nine hits, two walks and five runs — all earned — with 10 strikeouts. Eckard finished out the game, allowing four walks, three hits and two earned runs in 2 1/3 inings.
