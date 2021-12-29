WAVERLY — In a highly anticipated matchup, Athens pulled away from Waverly late in the game to win 61-53 in the opening round of boys play in the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
It was a game of runs, and Waverly went on the first one, jumping out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.
After calling a timeout with 2:16 left in the opening frame, Athens went on an 8-1 run and trailed 16-15 at the end of the quarter.
The Wildcats controlled the ball for most of the second quarter, and took a 33-28 lead into halftime, largely thanks to nine points from Mason Lister.
Lister finished the game with a team-high 21 points.
Waverly put together a comeback in the third quarter and a three-pointer by Brennan Traub gave the Wolverines a 43-40 lead before Athens pulled within one to make it 43-42 entering the fourth quarter.
Traub hit four threes in the contest and led all players with 23 points.
“They really stuck in there, and when Athens got up, we kept battling back,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “The effort that we had tonight was outstanding.”
Tucker Brown stole the ball away and went coast-to-coast to put Athens back ahead by one at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
It was the final lead change of the game, but Waverly hung around.
Liam Traub made it 52-50 late in the fourth, but Athens responded with two straight buckets from Troy Pritchard and Brown.
Brennan Traub knocked down another three-pointer, but it was too little too late as the Wolverines were forced to foul to stop the clock.
Waverly was six of 17 shooting and committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“At key moments of the game, we did not do the things basketball teams need to do to win games,” Judson said. “That’s the bottom line. We just had too many wasted possessions. Anybody who saw that game knows we turned the ball over at key moments in the game, and that hurt us.”
JJ Babcock made the first of two free throws to put Athens ahead by four. He missed the second, but Lister was there to grab the offensive rebound and draw another foul to put the game away.
“I think Mason had a phenomenal game,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “That was a huge rebound that he got at the end of the game, and he played really well.”
While Waverly struggled to capitalize down the stretch, Athens took advantage of nearly every opportunity.
“I keep saying the same thing all the time, they have to be mature. I’m senior heavy right now, and they’re mature. They have to play the game with intensity and they have to handle adversity,” Coach Lister said. “They continue to keep doing that. We don’t quit, we keep coming back and we do the things we need to do to win.”
Judson echoed the praise of Athens’ play late in the game.
“We did a lot of great things tonight. Most of the time, when you play like we did tonight, you’re going to come out on top,” he said. “But Athens is a good team, and they deserved to win because they made the most of it down the stretch.”
Waverly will host Sayre in the consolation round at 7:30 p.m. tonight, while Athens will play Towanda in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at Sayre.
