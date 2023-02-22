VESTAL — Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool fired a 706 — carding a 233, a 246 and a 227 — to win the Class C individual championship and lead the Wolverines to first place in the Section IV Class C Championships on Saturday.
Waverly’s 2,914 total topped second-place Sidney (2,883) by a scant 31 pins. Those two teams advance to Friday’s Section IV Division II State Qualifier beginning at 9 a.m. at Valley Bowling Center.
Waverly opened with a 948, a 1,012 and a 954.
Just missing out in third in the 12-team field was Susquehanna Valley, with a 2,805; Edison was fourth with a 2,799; and Newark Valley took fifth with a total of 2,794.
Also, for Waverly, Trent Sindoni had a 227 and a 206 as parts of a 601; Derek Johnson opened a 563 with a 233; Ashton Pritchard finished with a 542 that included a 214; Mike Cole had a two-game total of 341 and Tristan Campbell contributed a 151 in a single-game stint.
The Wolverines are currently third; trailing a pair of teams from the Midstate Athletic Conference — a league that has gotten much stronger in the last several years — in their bid for the Division II title.
Waverly’s girls just missed out on a trip to the State Qualifier, taking third at the Class C Championships.
Windsor took the crown with a 2,711 and Union Springs was second with a 2,687. Waverly had a 2,508 for third in the 11-team field, followed by Watkins Glen with a 2,490 and Greene-Oxford in fifth with a 2,432.
Waverly was led by Rachel Houseknecht with a 557 that included a 213. Serenity Conklin had a 209 in the middle of a 548; Victoria Houseknecht rolled a 520 with a 197 in the middle; Shantilly Decker finished off a 515 with a 186 and Karis Hayes had a 164 to finish off a 374.
