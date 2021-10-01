CANDOR — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor started out the season on fire. The Eagles rolled past Whitney Point 60-6 and then dominated Moravia in a 64-6 win.

The Eagles will take on Edison at Candor at 7 p.m. tonightonight at Candor.

For being Eagles, SVEC sure runs the ball a lot and does it well.

Devin Beach has 217 yards and four TDs on just nine carries. Quarterback Nick Thomas has 212 yards and four TDs on 14 runs, and Hunter Haynes has turned 14 runs into 177 yards and one score.

Jacek Teribury has two TDs on six runs and Pavel Jofre has one on nine runs. In all, the Eagles have 786 rushing yards in two games.

The Eagles can, of course, also take flight. Thomas has 225 passing yards and five scores with 10 completions in 25 attempts.

Haynes has 110 receiving yards and two TDs, and Jogan Jewell has 54 yards and a score on three catches.

As good as the offense has been — SVEC has amassed 1,032 total yards — The Eagles have been as good on defense, limiting their two opponents to 494 total yards.

The question is whether the Eagles can regain their pre-hiatus form.

