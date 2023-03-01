MONTOURSVILLE — The No. 3 Athens Wildcats went into halftime with a lead in Tuesday night’s District IV Class AAAA semifinals, but they stumbled down the stretch in a 52-48 loss to the No. 2 Danville Ironmen.
“I guess if I have to sit back and look at it, it was made shots in the second half. They made some big shots in the second half, and we just did not shoot the ball well in the second half ... It just wasn’t our half and unfortunately it got the best of us,” said Athens coach Jim Lister.
Athens used the long ball to stay with Danville in the opening quarter. Luke Horton, Korey Miller and Kolsen Keathley all hit three-pointers in the frame, which ended with the Wildcats up 13-12.
The Wildcats made 8 of 11 foul shots in the second quarter and Mason Lister hit a three to help them outscore Danville 15-12 in the second. That put Athens up 28-24 at the break.
The third quarter was a tough one for the Wildcats’ offense as they scored just six points in the frame.
Fortunately for Athens, the Ironmen weren’t much better as they were held to 10 points — but that was good enough to tie things up at 34 heading to the fourth.
Danville surged into the lead in the fourth thanks to clutch performances from standouts Luke Huron and Carson Persing, who combined for 15 in the final quarter.
The Ironmen went on a 16-7 run and took a 50-41 lead late in the final period.
The Wildcats continued to fight back and would cut into the lead, but they ran out of time as Danville held on for the win.
Huron led Danville with 27 points, while Persing finished with nine.
The Wildcats were led by Mason Lister with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Horton finished with 11 points, while Keathley added nine points and four boards, and Chris Mitchell chipped in six points and six rebounds.
Also for Athens, Miller had five points, three steals and two assists; Xavier Watson finished with four points, three rebounds and one block; and Conner Mosher had two points.
Coach Lister noted the difference in style of play in the southern part of the district.
“I think the biggest thing is you get down here and they let you play more,” Coach Lister said. “I think in the first half we kind of struggled with that a little bit. When we get back home we’re going to work on being a little bit more physical, especially on the boards ... and just letting them know, ‘Hey, down here they’re going to let you play more.’ We’ve got to be ready for it.”
Athens will now play in the District IV Class AAAA third-place game against No. 1 Shamokin — which dropped a 54-52 decision to No. 4 Lewisburg on Tuesday. The consolation game will most likely be played Friday or Saturday at a neutral site.
“I was thrilled with their effort tonight. They played really, really well. It was a close game. We knew it was going to be. (Danville is) a good team. They’ve been our nemesis for the last four or five years. I would have liked to get this one tonight,” coach Lister said. “This one hurts a little but we’re going to have to get back to work because we’re not done yet.”
