The definition of comfort

Comfort is a relative term, largely dependent on your location, your activity, and your expectations. What easily passes for comfort at deer camp, for example, would get you some scathing TripAdvisor reviews had you been staying at a downtown Marriott in a major U.S. city.
Personally, I’ll take deer camp any day, complete with the mice, a wood stove that sends temperatures in the loft soaring to nearly unbearable levels, and an outhouse accessible via a winding, rocky path in the dark of night.
Taking it a step further, give me a tent, a decent sleeping pad and an island campsite deep in the northern Ontario wilderness, reached after a day-long paddle-and-portage effort, and I’m completely at home, provided I didn’t forget the Advil.
True, in recent years Paula and I have transitioned to a 24-foot Jayco camper complete with AC, TV and all – well, most – of the luxuries of home. And while I still tent camp occasionally – even during the hunting season – I now include a futon mattress as a concession to age and a wonky back, an addition that doesn’t allow for any serious lugging deep into the bush.
But I have to admit I sometimes wonder if Paula and I still have a northwoods trip in us, another serious push into, perhaps, Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area, passing through Canadian customs via Kevlar canoe and pushing on into Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park, where the fishing is incredible, the wolves sometimes vocal, and moose sightings fairly common.
Or maybe it will be Ontario’s Algonquin Provincial Park, a sprawling maize of canoe routes a few hours north of Toronto and a place we’ve come to know fairly intimately over the years, having experienced it in all four seasons, by canoe and on snowshoes.
Maybe will stick closer to home within New York’s St. Regis Canoe Area, where it all started for us, back when we barely knew how to sit in a canoe let alone paddle it. Back when we were absolutely sure every sound in the darkness of night was a black bear coming to snatch us from our tent. Back when we first fell in love with the wilderness.
With a little planning and maybe some new, improved, high-tech and lightweight equipment, we can likely do this. The planning and effort expended has always been worth it, in the form of true solitude, incredible fishing, and wildlife encounters ranging from amusing (otters, bold chipmunks) to breathtaking (moose, black bears, loons, wolves).
When I think about it, maybe my back isn’t as bad as I sometimes contend. After all, I’m regularly toting a 30-pound backpack up and down – and up again – some local hills in preparation for a 2023 mountain goat hunt. And Paula always seems up for adventure. In fact, many times over the years she has initiated the discussion and led the planning for trips to Alaska, the Yukon, and Northwest Territories. I was perfectly fine with that, and would be again if she perks up when I mention the possibility of another wilderness canoe trip.
Admittedly, if it does happen it won’t likely be one of those arduous 25-mile, 10-portage pushes deep into the bush. But I’m still willing to throw a canoe on my back and huff and puff for a half mile or so, and we can easily enjoy a paddle of several miles, which if we plan properly could be enough to take us into some serious solitude.
Maybe it won’t be 8-10 days like old times. But three or four nights could work. Enough to make all the planning and work worth it; two nights just doesn’t do that.
Sometime after hunting season the conversation could occur. We might even break out the maps and take a look at our options. Recall previous trips and remind ourselves how much we enjoyed everything about the experience, even the challenges, such as tackling a windblown lake, hunkering down and riding out an impressive thunderstorm, and grunting through a winding, rocky path between lakes.
Maybe it won’t happen. Maybe cooler heads will prevail and we’ll settle for outings with the camper in places that aren’t nearly as remote as those we’ve experienced over the years.
We’ll be comfortable, even though – or maybe especially because – it won’t be a five-star hotel.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
