WAVERLY — It was a big night for the Waverly swim team on Tuesday — and not just because the Wolverines beat Southern Cayuga 108-56.
Oscar Williams added his name to the list of Waverly swimmers who have punched their tickets to states with a stellar 50-yard free and Kaden Wheeler picked up his 230th swimming win.
Normally, swimmers are recognized for 200 wins, but when Wheeler hit that milestone last year there were no spectators allowed. Therefore, the Wolverines held back until a suitable time to honor their senior. Since this was Waverly’s last dual of the year, he got his hardware Tuesday night.
Williams timed out in 22.19 seconds in the 50 free to beat the state standard in the event. He joins Jerrell Sackett, who has hit the mark in the 50 and 100 free events and three Waverly relays as a state qualifier.
As far as the meet went, Waverly won every event with Wheeler, Oscar Williams and Sackett notching four wins each.
Wheeler teamed with Jason Marrone, Ryan Clark and Sheldon Huddleston to win the 200 medley relay in 1:53.51 and with Oscar Williams, Liam Wright and Sackett to post a time of 3:35.91 in the 400 free relay. Wheeler also won the 100 fly in 54.04 and the 100 breast in 1:06.35.
Oscar Williams added a win in the 100 back with a time of 59.11 and teamed with Clark, Caleb Ovadovitz and Sackett to win the 200 free relay in 1:38.95.
Sackett added wins in the 200 free in 1:56.57 and the 100 free in 50.90.
Also for Waverly, Finn Williams won the 200 IM with a time of 2:37.85 and Wright posted winning time of 5:38.58 in the 500 free.
Next up for both teams is the IAC Championships at Waverly on Saturday. Diving begins at 9 a.m. and swimming begins at noon.
