Times Doubles field finalized

WAVERLY — The 64 teams that still have a chance at the Morning Times Doubles Shootout championship have been determined and head-to-head play will begin this weekend.
The team of Bob Pietila and Ryan Nelson earned the top seed with a two-round qualifying with a score of 2,871. In the first weekend of qualifying, Nelson rolled a 299 on the way to his first-ever 800 series. He opened that 835 set with a 279. Nobody has rolled a better series in the tournament to date, but the 1,516 the team rolled in the first weekend has been beaten twice now.
Second in qualifying was the team of Stephen Tiffany, Jr. and Brian White. Tiffany topped the 700-pin mark twice with a 739 opener that he finished with a 290, and a 708 with a 277 in the second round. White missed 700 by 11 pins in his opener — and he rolled a 279 to open a 718 in the second round. The team’s scores of 1,430 and 1,428 makes his the most consistent team so far.
Mike Fox and Skip Dunn are third in qualifying with a 2,849 after leading the field of those who rolled both qualifying rounds in the first weekend.
Heather Dunn, with a pair of 600-plus series and Pete Barney, Jr. are fourth with the 2,813 they had in the first weekend; and the team of Doug Jones and Jessica Morehart sits in fifth with a 2,788.
The cutoff for qualifying was posted by DJ Robinson and Sheila Wolcott, who had a 2,443.
The best three-game set for a team was a 1,550 posted by James Zimmer and Glenn Fassett. Dunn and Barney were next with a 1,524, with Pietila and Nelson’s 1,516 the only other series over 1,500. Seven other teams had at least one 1,400-plus pin series
On an individual level, Glenn Fassett’s 791, with all three games between 255 and 277, is the second best individual score of the tournament; Justin Kinney’s 769 — finished off with a 288 — is the third-best individual effort of the tourney with Dustin Wright’s 767 — which includes a 278 – checking in at fourth and Cheyne Seymour’s 751 (277) in fifth.
In all, bowlers in this year’s tournament have rolled 38 700-or-better three-game series.
In addition to Nelson’s 299, Logan Shaddock had a 298. Tiffany’s 290 is joined in the top five by and Kinney’s 288 and a 288 by Steve Turner.
Samantha Blanford’s 704 with a 269 opener remains the best series among the ladies followed by Heahther Farr’s 683; Tara Schanbacher with a 649 and a 640; and Farr’s 631 in fifth,
Now all of that gets thrown out the window. From here on out, you have to beat the team bowling on your lanes to advance.
