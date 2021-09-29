ATHENS — The Athens Cross Country teams brought out the brooms in a home meet at Round Top Park on Tuesday sweeping North-Penn Mansfield and Wellsboro in both the boys and girls races.
The girls won the two matchups in dominating fashion by scores of 20-41 over Mansfield and 17-43 against Wellsboro. The boys also won both matchups, but by tighter margins with wins over Wellsboro and Mansfield by scores of 20-35 and 26-29, respectively.
In the girls race, the Bronsons once again earned top honors as Emma and Sarah both finished with times of 22:26. Thea Bentley finished third for the Wildcats and fifth overall with a time of 24:43.
Cailyn Conklin and Emily Henderson had times of 27:52 and 28:47 as they finished eleventh and twelfth in the overall category.
“The girls teams all picked up big wins today,” said Athens girls coach Scott Riley. “Emma and Sarah Bronson led the way while Thea Bentley had a big race today to help the team in scoring.”
On the boys side, Noah Sheddan of North-Penn Mansfield won the race overall with ease, cruising in at a time of 16:51.
After that, it was a slew of Wildcats finishing second, third and fourth. At those spots were Matt Gorsline, Ethan Denliner and Carter Lewis. They tallied times of 17:55, 18:08 and 19:41 respectively.
Nate Prickett and Isaac Hobday finished close together on the day with times of 20:03 and 20:18, which was good for sixth and seventh overall. Sander Bertsch finished ninth in the race with a time of 21:06
Graham Wanck won the Junior High race for Athens with a time of 10:28. The boys and girls squads both won the team race, sweeping Mansfield and Wellsboro.
“Today was a good day for the boys as the varsity guys put in a solid, workman-like effort,” said Athens boys coach Mike Bronson. “As they have all season Matt and Ethan led the team up front and then our pack of guys filled in. We got some good work in today and are looking forward to racing at the McQuaid Invitational this weekend.”
Athens will now gear toward the annual McQuaid Invitational on Saturday in Rochester The race serves as one of the top meets in the state with great runners from across the region.
