NEWFIELD — Tioga pitchers Alissa Hine and Erin Luther combined to hold Newfield to two harmless singles and participated in a hit parade that saw the Tigers rap out 20 hits in a 20-0 road whitewashing of the Trojans.
The Tigers put a bent number on the board in each of the game’s five innings and the outcome was never in doubt after a three-run Tioga first.
Hine pitched the first three innings, allowing both Newfield hits and a walk with five strikeouts. In her two innings Luther gave up no baserunners and got all six of her outs via strikeout.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Williams, MJ Thetga and RaeAnne Feeko were ripping the cover off the ball at the plate. Feeko had a good week on Wednesday, contributing a triple, a double, six RBI and five runs. Williams had a double, a triple, two RBI and a run.; and Thetga added two doubles, three RBI and two runs.
Many of those RBI were set up by leadoff hitter Abby Foley, who had five singles, five runs and added three RBI.
In addition, Molly Bombard was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and one RBI; Hine had a single, two runs and one RBI; Julia Bellis and Megan Vance had a single and a run each; Luther had a single and one RBI; and Austin Vance had a single.
Tioga will host Candor at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Waverly 9, Newark Valley 8
NEWARK VALLEY — Up 9-2 after the top half of the fifth, the Wolverines had to hold on to claim their first win of the 2022 season. Waverly only held the Cardinals to two 1-2-3 innings. Fortunately for the visitors, one of those was in the bottom of the seventh.
Aubrey Ennis hit the ball out of the park the first two times she stepped to the plate, drilling a two-run blast to right-center in the first and sending Peyton Shaw, who walked, home in front of her. Allen’s drive in the third was a solo shot to left. Olivia Robinson restarted that rally with a base hit, stole second, and later scored on a Lea VanAllen single.
In the fourth, Alivia Daddona touched off a three-run rally with a simple walk and scored on an BRI ground out by Bella Romano. Michaela Lauper added a single and Ennis got plunked to put two runners on for Robinson, who came through with a two-run double.
Waverly also scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.
Eninis was the star at the plate with three hits, including a double and the homers, three runs and three RBI.
Robinson finished with a double, a single, two RBI and run and Lourden Benjamin added a double.
Lauper was trouble for the Cards all day with three singles, two RBI and a run; Brinn Cooney had a single, and two runs; Daddona had a single and one RBI; VanAllen had a single and one RBI; Shaw scored a run and Romano had one RBI.
Robinson was the beneficiary of that offense, allowing 11 hits, four walks and eight runs with seven earned. She also aided her cause with 12 strikeouts.
Hayley Beebe had three single, three runs and one RBI for Newark Valley. Leah Austin-Whittaker had a double, single, two RBI and a run for Newark Valley and Joslyn Wright had a double and two RBI.
Wright handled the pitching, allowing 12 hits, four walks and nine runs with eight earned, fanning four along the way.
Waverly will visit Watkins Glen at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
