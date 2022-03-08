NTL teams ready for state playoffs

Four local NTL basketball teams competed in District IV Championships games last week — the Wyalusing boys (Class 2A), the Athens boys (Class 4A), the Troy boys (Class 3A) and the Towanda girls (Class 3A).
While the Rams were the only team to win a district title, all four squads will compete in the PIAA State Playoffs over the next few days.
Athens (4-2) at Mid Valley (2-2) 7 p.m. Tonight at Lackawanna College
After cruising by Milton and edging Shamokin by one point in the first two rounds of the district playoffs, the Wildcats lost Saturday’s District IV Class 4A Championship Game to Lewisburg by a score of 71-58.
Athens kept pace with the Green Dragons, and pulled within four points in the final stretch of the game, but inside shots — the Wildcats main source of offense — just did not fall in their favor.
The Wildcats (20-7) will face District II runner-up Mid Valley (21-5) tonight in a neutral-site game at Lackawanna College in Scranton.
Mid Valley fell 61-53 to Dallas in the District II Championship game on Saturday.
Dallas beat Athens by 31 points in January.
The Spartans were on an eight-game winning streak going into the game against Dallas, but cracked 60 points only twice in that span.
In its eight games leading up to the district championship, Athens hit that mark six times.
If the Wildcats can clean things up inside, they have a path to victory tonight.
Towanda (4-2) at Riverside (2-1), 7 p.m. Tonight at Riverside High School
This season, some teams get a home playoff game in the opening round of the state playoffs, giving Towanda the added challenge of playing on the road.
The Lady Knights will take on District II champion Riverside tonight at 7 p.m. in the Lady Vikings’ home gym.
Towanda fell 33-25 in the District IV Class 3A title game to defending D4 champion Loyalsock on Saturday.
Despite converting on more field goals than Loyalsock, the Knights struggled with rebounding on both ends of the floor. One cause of that was getting into early foul trouble, which forced them to tone down the physicality around the rim.
Prior to Saturday, Towanda (23-4) had won 20 straight games, which helped them win the NTL regular season title and the NTL Showdown.
Riverside (21-4) enters tonight’s contest on an eight-game winning streak, during which it has outscored opponents by a margin of 29.6 points.
Troy (4-2) at York Catholic (3-2), 6 p.m. Tomorrow at York Catholic High School
Like Towanda, Troy will have to travel a good distance for its first-round game against District III runner-up York Catholic.
Troy is coming off a 69-39 loss to Loyalsock in the District IV Class 3A Championship game on Saturday, by far its biggest loss of the season.
Prior to that, the Trojans beat North-Penn Mansfield and Bloomsburg in the first two rounds of the District IV playoffs.
The loss to Loyalsock was the first time Troy (22-5) failed to eclipse 55 points in a game this season.
York Catholic lost 47-30 in the District III title game on Saturday, and enters tomorrow’s game with a 16-8 record.
Wyalusing (4-1) vs. Old Forge (2-2), 7 p.m. Tomorrow at Wyalusing Valley High School
While the rest of the local teams competing in the state playoffs have to travel, the Rams will get to play on their home court in the first round.
Wyalusing (19-7) will welcome in the Old Forge Blue Devils (11-8), who fell to Holy Cross in the District II Class 2A Championship Game by a score of 39-27.
Saturday’s total of 27 points was a season-low for the Blue Devils.
The Rams won the NTL Small School title in the regular season, and added onto their list of accomplishments with a 49-47 win over top-seeded Muncy in the District IV title game after beating No. 2 seed Canton in the semis.
Wyalusing and Old Forge enter tomorrow night’s game having played two common opponents.
The Rams lost to Blue Ridge 55-52 in their season opener before beating Susquehanna 61-32 in their next game.
Old Forge’s games against those two teams were similar, losing 62-61 to Blue Ridge and topping Susquehanna 66-31.
