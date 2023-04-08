Waverly sweeps SVEC

VAN ETTEN — The Waverly baseball team made it a perfect 3 for 3 in their three game series against SVEC. The Wolverines rolled to a 13-0 victory in game three on Friday afternoon.
Waverly’s Ronin Ault, Jake VanHouten and Matthias Welles combined to shutout the Eagles while allowing only two hits in the five-inning victory.
Ault started the game and struck out four of the six batters he faced.
VanHouten relieved Ault in the bottom of the third and continued the dominance, retiring six straight batters.
Welles stepped in as the closer in the bottom of the fifth, striking out the final two batters to end the game.
Waverly head coach Kyle McDuffee praised his pitching committee.
“I thought all three of our pitchers did well. I thought Ronin did a nice job starting. Jake VanHouten did a great job of pounding the strike zone and Matthias closed it out for us,” McDuffee said.
In the batter’s box, Waverly started the game in high gear. Jay Pipher led off with a single. Pipher stole second and Joey Tomasso doubled to drive him in. Six pitches into the game and Waverly led 1-0. Three batters later, Welles homered to drive in Tomasso. The Wolverines led 3-0 after the first inning.
Waverly added another run in the second and seven runs in the third. Pipher had the highlight of the third inning blitz with an inside the park home run. Pipher drove in Nate Delill and VanHouten with the hit.
The Wolverines added three more runs in the top of the fifth to secure the fifth-inning victory.
Pipher led the offense with three hits and four RBI. VanHouten had two hits with an RBI. Welles and Sean Bubniak each drove in two RBI.
McDuffee emphasized the importance of the strong start for his team.
“Three game series are hard to win. It’s hard to win all three. No matter what, it’s hard to beat a team three times. But, these are all big point games. These are huge point games and it pays off when you go to Sectionals,” he said.
The sweep puts Waverly at 3-0 for the season. Waverly hosts Williamsport at 1 p.m. today.
