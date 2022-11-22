WEBSTER — Day two at states was a lot more relaxing for Waverly freshman Mira Kittle than the first day had been.
“It was a lot harder yesterday not knowing anyone, and a brand new pool,” Kittle said. “Today, I was more ready for everything and just ready to swim.
“It was a lot better, because they only take the top 30 for everyone, it was more relaxed. Everyone knows what they have to do and they already did it.”
Kittle knows how rare it is to finish top 25 in the state as a freshman.
While she didn’t record a PR at states on Saturday, she did achieve something that very few freshman ever get to do. She swam the second day at states as a freshman at the NYSPHSAA Championships at the Webster Aquatic Center.
“I heard for Waverly freshmen for boys and girls, most don’t even make it to the next day, or they got like 40th, a freshman getting top 20 is really cool,” Kittle said.
Kittle finished 23rd in the 50 free, moving up a spot from the prelims. She swam a 24.72 on Saturday, nearly matching her prelim time of 24.70.
Kittle also had a 30th place finish in the backstroke in 1:01.31 on Saturday.
For Kittle, the whole experience lets her see how good the competition in the state is, and see where she wants to get in the near future.
“I think it will help a lot, because even just knowing even if we are just at Waverly, I’m not going to be the best person who ever swims,” Kittle said. “I think coming in here is more like a reality check. I’m not the best kid in the state. At Waverly it’s like, ‘wow, you are so amazing.’ Here it’s like ‘oh, you didn’t win, you got like 20th.’”
For Kittle, watching all the swimmers in the state she learned more about how they prepare for states, relaxing and getting in the moment, then anything else.
“I just saw before they would just be sitting around, not doing anything, while I was moving around, trying to get ready,” Kittle said. “They were relaxing.”
Kittle will have three more years with the Lady Wolverines to use the knowledge she gained this weekend.
