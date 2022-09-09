TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga girls soccer team will look to win some games in 2022, but head coach Jim Walsh understands that this will be a rebuilding year.
The Tigers return a pair of IAC South All-Stars in Erica Bradley and Elyse Haney, but half of this year’s roster will be made up of freshmen, according to Walsh.
When you add the fact that the roster is only made up of 12 total players, it’s clear that the 2022 campaign will provide some challenges for the Lady Tigers.
“(It) will be a very challenging year with nearly half the team (being) ninth graders and (the) loss of key players from 2021 squad,” said Walsh, who is in his eighth year as the Lady Tigers coach. “Add to that, very low numbers and lack of depth, (we) only (have) 12 players total. However, we will be looking to form and develop this ninth grade crew for future.”
Walsh will look to newcomers Emily Zwierlein, Lyla LaBour, Deziray Vorhees-Russell, Ava Smolinsky and Reagen Foley to step up in their freshman seasons.
Those new faces will have to replace the likes of IAC All-Stars Abigail Foley, Gabrielle Foley and Rachel Feeko. The Lady Tigers also lost an All-Star in Sophia Haney to the Tioga volleyball squad, according to Walsh.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
