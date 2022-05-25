LANSING — Normally, when you see a fourth seed hosting a fifth seed you expect a close contest.

Tuesday’s Section IV Class C quarterfinal pitting Lansing against visiting Spencer-Van Etten looked like it would fit that mold — until the Panthers went off in the fifth inning.

When the smoke cleared, the fifth-seeded Panthers had a 14-3 win over the fourth-seeded Bobcats and were headed for a meeting against top-seeded Greene at the Trojans’ home field at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Greene topped eighth-seeded Edison 4-0 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, each team scored in the first inning.

Rhianna Lawrence — who gave up just four hits (all in the first three innings) from the circle with 12 strikeouts and one walk, opened the game with a lined single. After stealing second, Lawrence took third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly off Katelyn Klym’s bat.

Not to be outdone, Lansing’s Lansing’s Iris Boerman opened the bottom of the inning with a triple to the fence. She scored two batters later when Corinna Petrich hit into a fielder’s choice. S-VE didn’t get Petrich at first either. She stole second and scored on an RBI single by Ashley Bell.

The game didn’t exactly become a waltz at that point — Reace Todi had a second-inning single and Boerman opened the third with a triple. S-VE had a runner on in the fourth — but there wasn’t a whole lot going on offensively.

S-VE changed all that in the top of the fifth.

Caili Root opened the inning with a base knock and Adriena Farmer followed suit. Root and Farmer each advanced a base on a sacrifice bunt by Sophia Dutra, and Root tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI single by Sydney Presher.

That sent the batting order back to the top, and THAT spelled trouble for Lansing.

Lawrence clubbed a two-run double and scored on a Reagan Sudnikovich home run over the left field wall. The left fielder took a step or two back, but it was obvious that this one wasn’t landing in the field of play from the moment it was touched.

Often, a blast such as that will spell the end of a rally but the Panthers weren’t done. After the second out of the inning, Faith Brenchley stepped up and delivered a single, scoring on an RBI double by Hannah Martinez. Root added an RBI single in her second at-bat of the inning and after stealing second, scored on the throw back in following another Farmer single.

The bottom line is that S-VE turned a 2-1 deficit into a 9-2 lead.

Lansing got its final run in the bottom of the inning when Isabelle Gustafson walked, stole second, went to third in an error and scored on a grounder off the bat of Erin Thompson.

By then, though, the damage was done. S-VE added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to finish out strong.

Lawrence used up Lansing pitching with a single, two doubles, three RBI and two runs; Sudnikovich finished with the homer, a single, two RBI and two runs; Farmer had three singles and two runs; Root ended the game with two singles, one RBI and three runs; and Presher ended up with two singles, a run and one RBI.

Also for S-VE, Hannah Smith had a double, two RBI and a run, Martinez had a double, RBI and two runs; Brenchley finished with a single and a run; and Klym added a single and two RBI.

