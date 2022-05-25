LANSING — Normally, when you see a fourth seed hosting a fifth seed you expect a close contest.
Tuesday’s Section IV Class C quarterfinal pitting Lansing against visiting Spencer-Van Etten looked like it would fit that mold — until the Panthers went off in the fifth inning.
When the smoke cleared, the fifth-seeded Panthers had a 14-3 win over the fourth-seeded Bobcats and were headed for a meeting against top-seeded Greene at the Trojans’ home field at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Greene topped eighth-seeded Edison 4-0 on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, each team scored in the first inning.
Rhianna Lawrence — who gave up just four hits (all in the first three innings) from the circle with 12 strikeouts and one walk, opened the game with a lined single. After stealing second, Lawrence took third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly off Katelyn Klym’s bat.
Not to be outdone, Lansing’s Lansing’s Iris Boerman opened the bottom of the inning with a triple to the fence. She scored two batters later when Corinna Petrich hit into a fielder’s choice. S-VE didn’t get Petrich at first either. She stole second and scored on an RBI single by Ashley Bell.
The game didn’t exactly become a waltz at that point — Reace Todi had a second-inning single and Boerman opened the third with a triple. S-VE had a runner on in the fourth — but there wasn’t a whole lot going on offensively.
S-VE changed all that in the top of the fifth.
Caili Root opened the inning with a base knock and Adriena Farmer followed suit. Root and Farmer each advanced a base on a sacrifice bunt by Sophia Dutra, and Root tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI single by Sydney Presher.
That sent the batting order back to the top, and THAT spelled trouble for Lansing.
Lawrence clubbed a two-run double and scored on a Reagan Sudnikovich home run over the left field wall. The left fielder took a step or two back, but it was obvious that this one wasn’t landing in the field of play from the moment it was touched.
Often, a blast such as that will spell the end of a rally but the Panthers weren’t done. After the second out of the inning, Faith Brenchley stepped up and delivered a single, scoring on an RBI double by Hannah Martinez. Root added an RBI single in her second at-bat of the inning and after stealing second, scored on the throw back in following another Farmer single.
The bottom line is that S-VE turned a 2-1 deficit into a 9-2 lead.
Lansing got its final run in the bottom of the inning when Isabelle Gustafson walked, stole second, went to third in an error and scored on a grounder off the bat of Erin Thompson.
By then, though, the damage was done. S-VE added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to finish out strong.
Lawrence used up Lansing pitching with a single, two doubles, three RBI and two runs; Sudnikovich finished with the homer, a single, two RBI and two runs; Farmer had three singles and two runs; Root ended the game with two singles, one RBI and three runs; and Presher ended up with two singles, a run and one RBI.
Also for S-VE, Hannah Smith had a double, two RBI and a run, Martinez had a double, RBI and two runs; Brenchley finished with a single and a run; and Klym added a single and two RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.