CICERO, N.Y. – As a powerhouse in all of New York State football, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils played in their 16th state semifinal game in 27 years of existence.
In a snowy game at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, the Blue Devils were able to play old-fashioned Forks football through the ground game. They grinded their way to a 39-18 win over East Rochester-Gananda with help from senior Zander Arnold, who chipped in four touchdowns. The win punched a ticket for the Blue Devils to play in the Carrier Dome for a state title.
“We held our blocks up front very well, so they made good holes for me to get in there,” said Arnold. “It feels amazing; not having a season last year and to now go to the dome feels amazing.”
Arnold recorded a hat trick of touchdowns in the first half alone from runs of two, 10, and one-yard, respectively. His fourth score also came from two yards out in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
He would finish the contest with 18 carries to go along with 128 rushing yards. Following closely behind him was his teammate Dubbs Haqq, who racked up 117 yards on 14 carries while also catching the team’s only completed pass for 30 yards.
Though Forks started out with a 21-0 lead, East Rochester-Gananda did not lose hope. They stole the momentum in the second and third quarters to put two touchdowns on the board through the air.
Sophomore Miles Caviness caught the first from 17 yards out, and Manuel Sepulveda hauled in the second from 26 yards to bring the deficit to nine. Forks would then take back the momentum and run away with the game.
Caviness finished with a game-best seven receptions to go along with 70 yards and a score. Sepulveda was a little more efficient with 64 yards on three catches, and a touchdown.
Their quarterback, Carter Lathrop, threw for 142 yards in the contest on 11 of 22 passing.
The Blue Devils shut down their opponents run game, as they held the Bombers to 78 yards on the ground through 17 attempts. Running back Adrian Letta had 60 of those.
“We had a great start, but I thought we overcame some adversity too,” noted Chenango Forks head coach Dave Hogan.
The Blue Devils will now impressively make their seventh state title appearance in eight tries and will look to capture their seventh state championship. Their opponent in the Class C title game will be Schuylerville from Section II, a team they beat in the 2019 Class B state championship game. That matchup will kickoff at 6 p.m. next Friday inside the Carrier Dome.
