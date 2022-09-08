ATHENS – Though the Athens Wildcats (3-2) didn’t cash in on all of their opportunities, they were still able to scrape out a hard-fought win over the NP-Liberty Mounties by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday.
“It was nice to get the win,” Athens Head Coach Jake Lezak said. “After dropping the last two and we have a lot of beat-up bodies right now with some guys out that didn’t play at all today. I think some of the younger guys and some of our regular subs stepped in and played really well.”
The Wildcats would outshoot the Mounties on shots on goal by a count of 11-2 and on corner kicks 13-3 during the night and played a majority of the game deep in Liberty territory, but they struggled to take advantage of the opportunities as they scored just one time.
Luckily for Athens, they came out of the gates with an abundance of energy.
They used the early surge to strike with just 1:24 off the clock, with sophomore Isaac Wilcox finding the back of the net to give Athens a 1-0 advantage.
“Realistically for us, that’s what we want to be able to come out and do, set the tone of the game and dictate the pace,” Lezak said. “Hopefully that can dictate the way the rest of the game goes for us. Today, unfortunately, we weren’t able to get anything else but so be it.”
Though Athens didn’t score again in the game, it wasn’t from a lack of effort.
The Wildcats would hold a massive advantage when it came to time possessing the ball, and put together some strong touches on offense and some solid shots that just didn’t seem to fall.
Liberty freshman goalkeeper Deakon Valentine had a large part in that, and had a handful of impressive saves for the Mounties and tallied nine total on the day.
But regardless of not connecting on those shots, Athens would play most of the night on the Mounties’ side of the field, making it nearly impossible for their opponent to get any solid runs to the net.
“It’s the old adage for a lot of coaches, but your best defense is a good offense,” Lezak said. “When we’re possessing the ball it makes it difficult for the team to score. I would like to see us transition a little between going from offense back into defending position, but it’s something we’re working on.”
The defense when called upon was stellar for the Wildcats, and kept goalkeeper Grant Liechty from having much pressure.
But when shots came his way, he was stalwart, and turned away both shots on goal during the evening.
Athens controlled the pace of the game throughout but will need to emphasize finishing at the net if they hope to get their offense on track this year when the chances present themselves.
“We just need to put the ball on target,” Lezak said. “We’re going to be pressing the guys to get that rushed, and not hurry the shot up but be quicker with pulling the trigger.”
Athens, now 3-2, will look to string wins together as they make the long trip to Galeton on Saturday, Sept. 10 as they take on the Tigers at 5:30 p.m.
