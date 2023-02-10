Athens falls to Wyalusing

WYALUSING — No matches went the distance during Thursday night’s NTL wrestling showdown between the visiting Athens Wildcats and Wyalusing as the host Rams used seven falls to pick up a 48-30 victory.
In total, there were nine falls on the night and the other four bouts were forfeits.
Athens jumped out to a 12-0 lead when Caleb Nason got a pin at 215 pounds over Zach Fenton before Josh Nittinger accepted a forfeit at 285 pounds.
Wyalusing tied things up with a forfeit win for Isaiah Harvey at 107 and a pin from Cole Patrick over Mason Vanderpool at 114.
Athens went back in front when Karson Sipley accepted a forfeit at 121, but Wyalusing responded with pins from CJ Carr over Daltton Davis at 127 and Jon Earle over Sean Peters at 133.
That put the Rams up 24-18, but the Wildcats tied things at 24 when Jake Courtney accepted a forfeit at 139 pounds.
Cade McMicken pinned Aiden Miller at 145 pounds to give the Rams a six-point lead before Athens’ Cayden Moss got a pin against Reuben Kinney at 152 to tie things up at 30-30.
The Rams would close things out with three straight pins as they earned the win over the rival Wildcats.
Ayden Hunsinger pinned Alex Trowbridge at 160 pounds, while Jordan Lamb got the fall over Keegan Congdon at 172 and Alex Hunsinger decked Jon Timm at 189 to wrap up the dual.
Athens will send both the boys and girls teams for a dual at Western Wayne tonight. Wyalusing is done for the regular season and will now prepare for the North Section Championships next Saturday in Athens.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.