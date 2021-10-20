SAYRE — Host Sayre battled, but in the end Williamson had a bit too much in the tank, topping Sayre 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20.

Gabby Shaw had three big blocks for Sayre to lead that category and Alexis Frisbie led the defense with five digs.

Aliyah Rawlings packaged three digs with two assists and two aces and Maddison Belles added two aces, a kill and a dig.

Also for Sayre, Rachel Vandermark had three digs and a kill; Makenna Garrison had two digs and an ace; Carlee McCutcheon added a dig; and Gianna Quattrini chipped in with a kill.

Sayre is scheduled to host Wyalusing at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

