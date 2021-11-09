TROY — With a win against Troy already this season, the Sayre Redskins knew that they would be up against a good Trojan football team in Saturday night’s District 4 Class AA football quarterfinal at Alparon Park. Sayre couldn’t quite get the breaks they needed and they fell to the Trojans, 20-6, ending their season at 5-6.
“I’m not faulting their effort,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “a couple bounces here or there changed the game I think.”
Troy received the opening kickoff and took over at their 45. A fumbled snap followed by two Landon runs set up a fourth and 1 from the Sayre 46. The Sayre interior stood tall, though, and they stuffed Damien Landon for minimal gain, leaving Troy a half-foot short after a measurement.
Sayre’s offense took over in good field position but the Redskins were unable to capitalize and went three and out, punting it back to Troy.
Troy took over at its 20-yard line, only for disaster to strike for the Trojan offense. Troy fumbled the handoff on the mid-line option and Sayre pounced on it to give the Redskins a golden scoring opportunity at the Troy 19-yard line. A Troy team that struggled with fumbles a week ago against Canton and struggled on the first two drives Saturday would not put the ball on the turf again the remainder of the game.
Sayre quickly gave it right back. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Cody Johnson pursued a zone read from the backside and made an outstanding play, stripping the ballcarrier. Gavin Cohick jumped on it and Troy was back in business at its 19.
The Trojan run game finally started clicking. With freshman Mason Woodward on in relief at quarterback, the Trojans marched down the field. First, it was Landon with a 12 yard run on the drive’s second play. Then, it was Landon again on a crucial third and two play from midfield taking the ball up the middle, breaking a tackle in the hole, and rumbling 38 yards to the Sayre 12. After a toss sweep to the left by Landon was stopped at the 1-yard line, Woodward ran it in a play later. Justice Chimics’ extra point was good, and Troy led 7-0 with 2:55 remaining in the first quarter.
“We’ve been working (Woodward) in all year,” Smith said. “We were going to ride the hot hand.”
Sayre went three and out on the ensuing possession after Johnson broke up a pass on third down. After the Redskins punt, Troy took over at the Trojans 46.
Once again, the Trojans offense got to work. Johnson picked up a third and two from the Sayre 46 and advanced it to the Redskin 41. A few plays later, Jackson Taylor broke a run down to the 19. After a penalty backed the Trojans up to a third and 12 from the 21, Taylor took an inside counter play down to the Redskins 13, setting up a pivotal fourth and four. Gavin Cohick picked it up for the Trojans as he hurdled two players on the ground in the hole when it looked for sure that he would be stopped short. A few plays later, Troy faced a fourth and goal from the 1-yard-line and Taylor plowed ahead for the score. After the PAT, the score was 14-0 with 5:02 remaining in the first half.
It was time for the Sayre offense to score. With the Redskins starting the drive from their 40, Brayden Horton (9-22, 126 yards, 1 TD 2 INT) hit cousin Luke Horton (2 catches, 47 yards) wide open up the seam for a 59-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was no good, and the score was 14-6 with 4:14 to go.
Neither team could muster any more scoring in the first half and the game went to halftime with Troy leading 14-6.
Sayre received the opening kickoff of the second half and started from their 41. The Redskins got the ball down to the Troy 12, before the drive stalled on an incomplete pass in the end zone.
The Trojans offense went three and out, giving the ball right back to Sayre. Sayre had a golden opportunity on a third down play when Horton found a Redskin wide open down the right sideline. The intended target was unable to hold on, though, and the Redskins punted again.
Sayre’s best chance to score would come just after the end of the third quarter. Horton found Josh Arnold on a third and six play from its 19 on an out pattern. Arnold turned it up-field and made a few Trojans miss, with only green grass ahead of him. But he was deemed, correctly, by the side judge to have stepped ever so slightly out of bounds at the Sayre 40-yard line. Four plays later, Jayden Renzo stepped in to break up a fourth down pass and Troy had the ball right back.
Troy would extend its lead on the next drive. One play after Landon was ruled down by contact after the ball came loose and Sayre jumped on it, Landon went up the gut for 22 yards to paydirt, and Troy led 20-6 after the extra point was no good, with 5:44 remaining.
Sayre needed to mount a comeback, and do it quickly, but thei ‘Skins’ ensuing drive stalled out when Woodward intercepted a pass down the left sideline. The Trojans ran out the remaining four minutes of the game to avenge their earlier defeat, 20-6.
Troy will advance to play one of the most storied high school football programs in America, Mount Carmel, on the road next week.
