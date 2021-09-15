Many teams may have only one game in the books but the New York Sports Writer’s Association has listed Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga and Waverly in its first football rankings of the 2021.
Tioga is ranked second in Class D, right behind recent Section VI nemesis Clymer-Sherman-Panama. Avon from Section V is third, followed by another well-known name to Tioga fans and another Section VI power, Randolph, and Section I Tuckahoe.
Spencer-Van Etten is ranked second to Section V’s Red Jacket in the eight-man ranks. Section I’s Pawling is third, followed by Lansing of Section IV with Section V’s Pembroke rounding out the top five.
Waverly is also ranked, coming in at 14th in Class C this week. The Wolverines are the third Section IV team in the top 15, with Chenango Forks sixth and Susquehanna Valley eighth. Medina of Section 6 leads the way, followed by Skaneateles from Section III third with Section VI’s Akron fourth and Valhalla from Section I rounding out the top five.
