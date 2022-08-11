Sitting in the Athens Area School District Administration Building on Tuesday prior to the vote on a potential football co-op with Sayre, I already had a good idea of which way it was going to go.
I had spoken with enough people involved with the situation to understand that the potential two-year postseason ban was just too much of an ask for the Athens players, their families and the Wildcat community.
While I argued in my column last week that a co-op would be a good thing for both Sayre and Athens — and I stand by that — I completely understood the reasoning for wanting the Athens School Board to vote no.
Listening to the parents speak prior to the vote, it was clear that the Athens School Board was going to do what was best for their student-athletes — which is obviously what they are (not) paid to do.
While I may have voted differently as someone who can, from my desk here at the newspaper, look at the bigger picture — and feel no kids should suffer due to adults’ mistakes — I believe they did what they thought was best for the people they serve. That is the job of any school board, and the eight members who voted on Tuesday evening did their job.
Now, here’s the problem.
In the days before the meeting I had people in Athens tell me, “The problem is, we are going to be blamed for this.”
I was hoping they were wrong. Unfortunately, when it comes to the views of some in the Valley — at least on social media — they were right.
People are blasting the Athens School Board for not saving the Sayre Area School District’s board and administration for the second straight year.
It was last August that the Athens School Board voted to co-op both soccer teams with Sayre in the 11th hour. While it may seem like a similar situation and vote this time around, it wasn’t.
The Athens soccer teams already played up a class in the PIAA and District IV playoffs, so even if Sayre’s enrollment would bump them up, they would not have to forfeit postseason play.
This co-op would have resulted in a two-year postseason ban for the Athens football program.
Secondly, while I don’t think playing time should be a consideration in these decisions, it is a concern for parents and I’m sure plays into it for the board. Sayre only sent a handful a players to Athens for soccer last year, while there could be upwards of 25 heading over for a football co-op.
It was a completely different situation.
The blame should not be on the Athens School Board for the way they voted or on the Wildcat players or their families for not wanting to sacrifice their chance at postseason games for their neighbors.
There is only one place to put the blame for Sayre not having a varsity season or giving the Redskin players a chance to compete as part of a co-op this fall — the administration in Sayre.
Sayre’s own football coach said he told members of the administration and school board that they would have problems fielding a team in 2022 — and he did so as early as January.
The Athens School Board met with their counterparts in Sayre in January, February and March and asked them if there would be any new co-ops needed for this year.
Officials from Athens told Sayre that any request for a co-op would need to be received by May in order to plan and budget for the season, according to the minutes of the Athens School Board’s March 15 meeting.
No request ever came until three days before the start of the 2022 football season.
So when I read on social media that the Athens School Board “should be fired” for voting against the co-op it really, pardon my French, pissed me off.
Like I wrote in my column last August about the soccer situation, the Sayre administration needed to start serious discussions about the future of sports in their school district.
“Let’s hope that they open that dialogue so we can make sure no student-athlete in our area ever has to sit out a season due to low numbers.”
That was what I wrote a year ago, and unfortunately for the Sayre players who are suffering this fall, the people who are supposed to lead their school district failed them.
This is not on the Athens School Board, players or community.
The only place blame belongs is on the administration and leaders in the Sayre Area School District. This is on them. They need to own this, take responsibility and finally decide to be proactive.
Now, some on the Sayre School Board have been vocal on this issue and tried to do the right thing, but they were shot down. Hopefully they will get more support this time around and EVERYONE will come to the table for some difficult and serious discussions about the future.
It’s time to do what’s truly best for the kids in Sayre, not serve any personal interests or hold onto a rivalry.
It’s time to move forward — whether that’s as Redskins, Wildcats or something else down the road.
It’s time to do your jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.