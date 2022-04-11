Athens’ Gavin Bradley wrapped up an incredible high school wrestling career with a PIAA Class AA 113-pound state championship in Hershey last month and it should be no surprise that he’s the Morning Times/Daily Review All-Region Boys Wrestler of the Year.
Bradley dropped only one match this season. That defeat came in the District IV finals to Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel. The Athens senior avenged that loss in both the Northeast Regional and PIAA state finals.
The 2022 PA state champ credited his mindset and work ethic with getting him to the top of the podium in Hershey.
“You’re always just trying to get better ... just trying to get better every single day in the room and just staying hungry no matter what. So for me nothing really changed since my freshman year ... the same philosophy, the same mindset,” said Bradley, who finished his career with a 152-19 record — with 12 of those losses coming in his freshman campaign.
Bradley, who is a four-time PIAA medalist, was quick to praise his teammates and coaches for helping him get to this point.
“The team I have had I wouldn’t trade for any other team in Athens history. The guys that I’ve been on the team with are studs. Karter Rude is a stud. Kaden Setzer is a stud. Jake Courtney is a stud. All these guys that put in the time and work, and work with uncle Shawn (Bradley) and work with Mr. (Jay) White and David (White) are absolute hammers. That’s why I think Athens is good and that’s why they’re going to continue to be good is because of the philosophy,” said Bradley, who also won sectional and regional titles this year.
“I definitely wouldn’t trade my coaching staff. I love those guys. They are all super, super important to me.”
The Athens standout also pointed to the arrival of former Wildcat Brock Horton into the Athens wrestling room this year as a reason for his success.
“Brock Horton is a new addition we had this year and him being down there really helped me because he would stay after practices and train with me and help me out. Kudos to him. Kudos to all the guys coming down and putting in the time to work with kids,” he said.
The Athens standout was also quick to praise the Wildcat wrestling community for always having his back. That kind of support certainly made his state-title winning moment even more special.
“I just remember everybody coming to watch me and everybody being there and supporting me. That was probably the biggest thing about it that I enjoyed,” Bradley said.
Newcomer of the Year: Jayden Duncanson, Tioga
Duncanson had a few matches back in the spring “season,” but not enough to knock him out of the Newcomer running. With a full season all Jayden Duncanson did was place third at 110 pounds in the New York State Division II Wrestling Championships.
Coach of the Year: Kris Harrington, Tioga
Considering all off the success his team had — winning both the New York State dual meet and tournament championships — it should come as no surprise that Harrington is our All-Region Coach of the Year.
All-Stars
Lightweights
106: Colton Wade, Sullivan County
106: CJ Carr, Wyalusing
118: Gianni Silvestri, Tioga
126: Tyler Roe, Tioga
132: Caden Bellis, Tioga
Middleweights
145: Hayden Ward, Canton
145: Donovan Smith, Tioga
152: Ousmane Duncanson, Tioga
152: Karter Rude, Athens
160: Bryant Green, Towanda
160: Emmett Wood, Tioga
Upperweights
172: Riley Parker, Canton
189: Devin Beach, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor
215: Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing
285: Kam Hills, Waverly
