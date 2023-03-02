WAVERLY — There are a number of keys to winning the Morning Times Doubles Shootout.
Having at least one teammate with the hot hand in each round of head-to-head play and — of course in the step ladder finals — is a fine way to take home the top prize.
The team of Doug Jones and Jessica Morehart, who each opened the tournament with 152 averages and increased those to 162 by the end of the tourney, is a case in point.
Sunday’s play was a microcosm of the tournament for Jones and Morehart. Jones had the better of it in the Round of Eight to get his team to the step-ladder finals. Once there, Morehart took over, leading their team to the 2023 Morning Times Doubles championship.
In the final, Morehart opened in the first frame and then had a turkey (three straight strikes). After a spare, she put together an impressive five-strike run that basically ended the drama a little early.
“I just got my mind clear and took it one shot at a time,” said Morehart, who is in the tournament for the third time. “This is the first time I’ve made it to the last day. I hit the pocket really hard. I couldn’t thank anyone else but my wonderful and amazing boyfriend of eight years, Andrew Erickson, for helping me bowl the way I do today. He was a great mentor and great coach for me”
For Jones, it’s his first Times Doubles experience and he was happy to have Morehart by his side.
“It was definitely nice having her out there,” said Jones. “I could have done better but she definitely pulled through.”
Jones said that their tournament run was a team effort.
“It’s a team effort,” said Jones. “The whole way through we’ve been carrying each other.”
“You never know who’s going to go off and who’s not,” said Morehart.
Meanwhile, opponents Nick and Jeff Robinson were struggling to put strikes together. When Nick, who has only been bowling for a year, hit the pocket, you never knew what the outcome would be. He did have five strikes, but he also left a solid 8-pin, a solid 10-pin when the pin that should have kicked it out wrapped around it instead, and a four-pin that was hit on both sides at the same time by two other pins. It moved but since it was hit with nearly the same force on both sides, didn’t go down. He also had an 8-10 split.
Jeff Robinson had a fine 232 with a five-bagger in the last few frames but he also had three nine-pin counts and was saddled with a 4-7-10 split.
Add that to Morehart’s gem and a 55-pin handicap and the title went to Morehart and Jones.
“That’s the way it goes. We bowled well,” said Nick. “She (Morehart) bowled great today. She was on fire and threw a great ball. (I) can’t take anything from her. She threw an outstanding shot.”
“I had one bad ball. It happens,” said Jeff, a two-time winner of the event. “We’ll take it.”
“When he asked me to bowl in this thing I told him he was crazy and he should find a better partner,” said Nick, who had his first career 600 in the tournament.
Morehart rolled a 194 in her team’s first game, finding the range with a three-bagger from the seventh through ninth frames as her squad beat Mark Leary and Bryan Appolonio 426-350. Her hot streak continued through her team’s championship game as well.
The opener of the finals was the only close game as Leary and Appolonio won in the last frame, 435-431. Tom Sullivan and Eddy Pietrasz led most of the way. Just when it looked like they were on the way to the next round, a split in the 10th frame opened the door for Leary and Appolonio.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.