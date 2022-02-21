CORTLAND — The meet was a week late after Cornell pulled out, but Waverly’s winter track athletes hardly missed a beat, placing well in several events on Saturday evening.
Waverly had just one champ, as Haylie Davenport topped the Division II field in the 1500-meter race walk with a time of 9:18.28.
Lauren Gorsline had the best day for Waverly, taking top four in three events. Gorsline was third in the 1500 with a time of 5:35.08 and fourth in the 1000 with a time of 3:32.53.
Gorsline also teamed with Harper Minaker, Kendal Shaffer and Kelsey Ward to place second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:52.64.
Also taking second was the 4x200 relay team of Natalie Garrity, Mira Kittle, Shaffer and Kiley Stillman, finishing in 2:03.53.
Minaker also had a strong showing with a third-place run in the 1000 in 3:31.75 and was seventh in the 600 with a time of 2:01.58.
Ward added a sixth in the 600 with a time of 1:57.16, and Garrity took sixth in the long jump, clearing 14 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
Micah Chandler led the way for Waverly with a pair of second-place finishes.
Chandler took second in the 300-meter dash with a time of 38.47 and in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.31.
Chandler also ran with John Price, Ethan Gorsline and Sam VanDyke to a third in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:45.81.
Vandyke also took fourth in the 600 with a time of 1:34.76; and VanDyke and Gorsline weren’t done for the day as they also ran with Hayden Howe and Gavin Schillmoeller to take third in the 4x400 relay in 4:22.92.
