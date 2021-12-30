WAVERLY — The Athens-Sayre rivalry got an extra edition in girls basketball on Wednesday night as the teams went to battle on the hardwood to determine third-place for the annual Valley Christmas Tournament.
However, the game did not take too long to determine the outcome as the Wildcats cruised to a 50-14 victory even without star player Caydence Macik.
Stepping up big for Athens was junior Karlee Bartlow who knocked down 21 points to go along with three assists. She also had an impressive day defensively with seven steals, which allowed her to be a big force in the transition game for the Wildcats.
After a solid first half for the Athens defense only giving up 10 points, they played even better in the second as they allowed just four points in the final two quarters. That included a shutout in the final frame.
Mya Thompson and Addy Wheeler also had solid defensive games, following right behind Bartlow with six steals each. They also had contributions on the offensive end with 10 and eight points, respectively, in the win. Thompson and Raven Glisson also had four rebounds apiece.
Jazz Dekay and Gabby Shaw led the Redskins offensively through the first three quarters with four points each. Kendra Merrill, Reagan McCutheon and Abbie McGauohey also all contributed a two-point field goal.
After winning the Valley Christmas Tournament consolation game, the Wildcats will now have the week off before they get going with NTL play. They will first face a tough test when they visit Towanda next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Sayre will look to rebound when they also return to action next Wednesday as they travel west to take on Canton. That game will also tip off at 7:30 p.m.
