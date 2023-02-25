WAVERLY — Waverly’s Wolverines, playing host to the Section IV Division II Boys New York State Bowling Qualifier, walked away with the title.
After winning the Class Sectional last week, Waverly was third coming into play Friday morning, down 228 pins to Unadilla Valley and 30 behind Hancock.
After rolling an 1,120 in Friday’s opener, Waverly had tied Hancock, and both were within 50 pins of UV. After the third and final game of the morning session — with Waverly posting a 1,043 — Unadilla Valley held a 6,052-6,049 lead over Waverly with Hancock third at 5,960.
Bowling on a pair of lanes with Unadilla Valley in the afternoon, Waverly took a one-pin lead over UV in the first game of the afternoon but nobody was paying much attention to fourth-place Johnson City. With two games to go, the Wildcats were on the move.
After a 1,059 in the first game of the afternoon session, JC had the best score in the second game of the session and closed its gap on the leaders — Waverly and Unadilla Valley — with a game to go.
Johnson City finished up with the best game of the day — an 1,100 — to put the pressure on the Wolverines. Waverly’s guys responded with a big 10th frame in the last game to tip the scales in its favor, winning the title over second-place Johnson City 9,037-9,015.
Unadilla Valley was third at 8,942 followed by Hancock in fourth at 8,920. Rounding out the field were Owego (8,718), Sidney (8,708); Maine-Endwell (8,640) and Candor (8,253).
Zach Vanderpool had a 762 in the morning with no game under 237 and a 637 in the afternoon to lead Waverly. Ashton Pritchard opened with a 638 and added a 575 in the afternoon; and Trent Sindoni followed a morning 538 with a 606 in the afternoon.
Also for Waverly, Derek Johnson had a 581 in the a.m. and a 590 in the p.m. Michael Cole had 395 in two morning games with Tristan Campbell adding a 221 in the third game. Campbell followed that with a 580 series in the afternoon.
The state championships will be played Sunday, March 12 with the morning session at 9 a.m. and the afternoon session beginning at 1 p.m. at Strike N’ Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
