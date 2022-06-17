Just a few weeks after wrapping up high school, two Sayre graduates are now playing for the Mansfield Destroyers of the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
The NYCBL is a wood bat league consisting of college players from around the country to get them some action in the summer.
For Sayre’s Brayden Horton and Kannon VanDuzer, they get the chance to see some of that action before they even start their freshman year.
Horton will play baseball at Liberty University and VanDuzer is going to Tompkins-Cortland Community College.
“Right after I signed (with Liberty), I got a call from Larry Gill, the owner of the Destroyers, and he was like ‘Hey, do you have anything going on this summer,’” Horton said. “I told him no, and I was looking for the opportunity to play some baseball, so I worked out where I was able to fit in. They needed a catcher or two, so it worked out that I was able to get some extra baseball in.”
When the Destroyers roster was a few players short before the season started, VanDuzer got the call.
“I got a call asking if I wanted to play with them for a few games — pitching mainly, because they were short a few people — and I didn’t really have anything going on this summer,” he said.
For both players, the opportunity to face college level competition before even starting their freshman year is valuable.
“It’s priceless. I’ve wanted to get in front of this type of pitching for a while,” Horton said. “I’ve only been able to get that through travel tournaments and things like that, I haven’t been able to get that type of experience consistently. Being able to play and being able to be in a college environment with college-level competition is huge going into the fall.”
“The competition is a lot harder than I expected,” VanDuzer noted. “It’s awesome, just to know what I’m going to be up against, and it might even be a little bit harder than what I’ll be up against.”
Additionally, playing in a collegiate league puts Horton and VanDuzer in a unique situation, as many 2022 high school grads are still facing high school players.
“It’s great. Not many other guys are getting this opportunity,” Horton said. “A lot of guys are playing travel ball, where they’re still playing high school competition, or not playing at all, so it’s fantastic to be here and I’m glad I’m finally able to get in front of this competition.”
And of course, it also gave the friends and former teammates the opportunity to reunite on the field, even if it is just for a few games.
“I was definitely happy to get a game back with (Brayden),” VanDuzer said. “I thought our last one had finally come, but we got a few more.”
